Is Chrisheria Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Reviews Here!

If you are thinking of shopping from the website ChrisHeria, please go through the entire article to find out, Is Chrisheria Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for fashionable clothes for your brother, husband, father, or friend? Do they love to wear stylish clothes? If yes, then you are at the correct place. Today we will discuss ChrisHeria, an online shopping portal from the United States.

Some of you might know about this website. But we want to warn you that you should know: Is Chrisheria Scam or Legit before choosing this website for shopping. So, let’s jump into the article.

Check out the legitimacy points:

The domain creation date of the website is 24th June 2017. The website is five years, four months, and 28 days old.

The domain was last updated on 3rd October 2022.

The domain expiration date is 24th June 2023.

The trust score of the website is quite impressive, 93%.

The trust index is 100% which is a good sign.

The website’s popularity is also quite good.

The website’s owner’s name is not mentioned on the website. But the website belongs to American YouTuber and fitness trainer Chris Heria.

There are several Chrisheria Reviews available.

There are social media logos stated on the official website.

The domain does not detect any blacklist engine.

The proximity to suspicious websites is only 7%.

No malware or phishing issues were found.

Details about the website ChrisHeria:

Calisthenics champion Chris Heria started his own shopping website five years ago. Here you can get gym outfits and accessories like weight vests, wrist wraps, massage guns, resistance bands, water bottles, and many more.

You can also get fashionable hoodies, joggers, shorts, jackets, pants, and T-shirts. But the question is: Is Chrisheria Scam or Legit? Please keep reading the article to find out if the website is trustworthy.

Specifications of the website ChrisHeria:

The URL link of the official website is- https://chrisheria.com/

You can contact them via email at support@chrisheria.com

The website belongs to the famous American YouTuber and fitness trainer Chris Heria.

Unfortunately, we could not find any contact number.

There is no official address mentioned on the website.

For only US orders, a refund policy is available.

For different countries, the shipping charges are individual.

They accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover for payment.

Is Chrisheria Scam or Legit? Go through the Pros and Cons:

Pros of website-

Till 27th November, they are providing a 25% discount.

They provide a vast collection of men’s clothes.

The prices are reasonable.

There are a good number of policies available on the website.

The website is five years old and has a great trust score.

Cons of the website-

No contact numbers are available.

They did not mention any official address.

Though now we know the owner’s name, it is not mentioned on the website.

Social Media Connections:

Chrisheria Reviews:

Through social media platforms, we have collected some customer reviews. Someone commented that the quality of the weight vest is amazing. Another customer commented that the customer service is outstanding. But another customer commented that the shop is fake and they did not receive any product.

There are both positive and negative reviews available for the website. So, it’s up to you whether you will shop from them. But before taking any further action, please learn how to detect a credit card scam.

Final Words:

If you ask us about the legitimacy of this website, we will say that the website is not a scam. You can trust the website. But, still we advise you to take all the precautionary measures and check all the important points before investing in this portal.

What are yours opinions for this portal’s authenticity? Please comment below, and don’t forget to learn: how to be safe from credit card scams.

Is Chrisheria Scam or Legit– FAQs:

Q.1 Can we trust the ChrisHeria shopping website?

Ans. Yes.

Q.2 Is the website only for men?

Ans. Yes.

Q.3 Are there sweatshirts available?

Ans. Yes.

Q.4 What type of accessories can we get from the ChrisHeria website?

Ans. Water bottles, bags, socks, hats, wrist wraps, and massage guns.

Q.5 When was Chris Heria born?

Ans. 21st December 1991.

Q.6 Where did Chris Heria born?

Ans. In Miami, Florida.

Q.7 How many followers does Chris Heria have on Instagram?

Ans. Around 1.5 million.

Q.8 What is the name of Chris Heria’s YouTube channel?

Ans. THENX.