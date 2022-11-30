Is Coanow Shop Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

Is Coanow Shop Scam or Legit? If you are willing to know about the legitimacy of the Coanow store, kindly check out the details below.

Do you want budget-friendly cabinets and storage boxes? If you are looking for an online site, kindly explore the Coanow site in the United States. But, Is Coanow Shop Scam or Legit? This post will tell you the answer to this question. Kindly read this post to know the permissibility of the Coanow store.

Check the Permissibility of Coanow Shop!

Registration Date: September 28, 2022, is the registration date of the Coanow Shop. The store was founded around 2 months ago.

Registrar : Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. is the registrar of the Coanow Store.

Trust Factor : The Coanow Store got a 1 percent trust score. The store is not very popular on online sites.

Expiry Date: The Coanow store will expire on September 28, 2023.

Customer Reviews: There are no authentic Coanow Shop Reviews available on any review sites or official stores.

Social Networks: The store is available on Facebook with 4.0/5 reviews based on 7 customer ratings.

Data Safety : The data of the users are protected via HTTPS protocol. Thus, the shoppers must not worry about the credentials.

Missed Information: The store has not mentioned the owner’s details.

Overview of Coanow Shop!

The Coanow site has a clearance sale ongoing where you can buy every product at a cheaper price. The website provides various types of storage boxes. They have:

Foldable Transparent Storage (Multifunctional)

Clear Shoe Organiser

Folding Storage Box

Folding Storage Wardrobe

Folding Storage Cabinet

Characteristics as per Is Coanow Shop Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.coanow.shop/

Email Id: service@nicego.store

Location Info: Nicosia, Cyprus, 81-83 Grivas Digenis, 1st Floor, 1090.

Phone Number: +1 (415) 417-2329

We have not gone through any feedback on the Coanow store online or on the official Coanow page.

Shipping Policy: The orders may take 10-20 days to reach the final destination after leaving the warehouse.

Return Policy: The Coanow store offers one monthly policy to the customers in case the products are defective.

Payment Methods: PayPal, American Express, JCB, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

One can enjoy free express delivery on orders more than $49.99.

Negative Points

No online review portal has reviewed their collection.

Facebook page has reviews based on very few customers.

Coanow Shop Reviews

The store has various products but these products do not have any shopper ratings on the official website. We have also gone through several online review sites to check any ratings of the shoppers. But, this shop has not been rated by any online site. The store has availability on social media sites like Facebook. It is available only on Facebook and had 4.0/5 ratings based on only sever customer reviews. This made our researchers quite suspicious of the site. So, if you still think about the authenticity of Coanow and this question: Is Coanow Shop Scam or Legit comes to your mind, then you should go through this section once. Kindly check other factors that can help you to save from Credit Card Scamming.

Final Thoughts

Summing up this post here, we have learned that the site was registered around two months ago. The Coanow store has an inferior trust rate of 1 percent only. The site looks like a suspicious domain. You must also read about Cabinet here. The readers can also read about the safety tricks of PayPal Scammers.

What are your thoughts on this post? Please let us know your views in the comment section below.

Is Coanow Shop Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Is the Coanow Store available on any social platform?

Ans. Yes, the website is present on Facebook with 4/5 ratings based on 7 customer reviews.

Q2. How much trust rate has been determined in the Coanow store?

Ans. The Coanow store has an interior trust score of 1 percent only.

Q3. What is the life expectancy of the Coanow store?

Ans. The continuance of the Coanow store is short. It got a two months registration life.

Q4. What does the Coanow store sell?

Ans. The store sells different types of storage boxes under the clearance sale.

Q5. Is Coanow Shop Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Coanow store looks like s doubtful store because it got an inferior trust score and life expectancy.

Q6. What are the contact details available at the Coanow store?

Ans. The shop has provided every type of contact detail like phone number, location information, and email id.