Is Codity Legit (Dec 2021) Read Authentic Reviews Now!

Is Codity an authentic e-commerce site?

Codity is an online website introducing various appliances for daily household needs. It has varieties of appliances and furniture used by people worldwide. The website’s authenticity is not apparent. It can be determined only by looking into some of the points regarding the website, which can help an individual assessment on their own.

Trust score- The trust score is inferior, which is 1%.

Alexa rank- The global rank of the website is 2158560

Plagiarised content- Some plagiarised content can be seen on the website.

Unrealistic discount- The website is offering a decent deal on every item which can be unrealistic.

Address originality- The address provided seems to be suspicious.

Social media presence- No social media presence is available.

About Codity

The website sells different appliances like microwaves, furniture sets like sofas and tables, gadgets like flying drones. The kids’ section has inflatable Santa Claus, electric toy cars, electric scooters, swing chairs, and many more items. The website promises to sell authentic products that every individual can use. They have many collections needed for daily purposes and can be relied upon for many practical purposes. The website deals with innumerable commodities and helps achieve customer satisfaction in every possible way.

Specifications of the website

Domain age- The web site’s domain age is 01/08/2021.

URL- https://codity.shop/

Category- Various household items such as microwaves, furniture and gadgets.

Email- support@gardennova.shop

Address- 32 Clairton Cres Toronto, Canada

Return Policy- Within 14 days after receiving the item

Refund Policy- Within 14 days after the receipt

Payment modes- PayPal, VISA, MasterCard

Shipping and delivery policy- No exact day is mentioned when the product will be shipped.

Pros of the website

The website sells various items needed for comfort purposes at our homes.

The products sold are on above 40% discount which is very reasonable and does not affect the pocket.

Cons based on Is Codity Legit or a scam

The website’s trust score is only 1%, which is very poor. Hence it shows that the buyers cannot trust the website.

The information on the website seems to be suspicious, and the products are sold cannot be relied upon for any use.

The website has not provided any contact details through which the customers can contact them.

Customer Reviews

After getting all the details of the website, we can say that the website seems to be fake and cannot be trusted blindfolded. Proper discretion must be maintained while purchasing anything from this website. At the same time, there are no Codity Reviews given by the people of the United States anywhere online or on the website. There are also no social media links provided anywhere on the website, which can determine and prove the website’s authenticity. It is essential to protect ourselves from any scam, and therefore, we suggest our readers read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scam.

Conclusion

The description of Home Decor shows that the website is not genuine, and people should refrain from buying anything from this website. The information is unclear, and hence the question to Is Codity Legit is answered. The customers can purchase the products anywhere online from some authentic websites. It also has no genuine reviews anywhere online. We suggest our readers read Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam. Comment below.