Is Cofoon Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Honest Reviews!

Considering our article Is Cofoon Scam or Legit you can make your investment decision.

Are you looking for comfortable bedding accessories to make your sleep comfortable? Have you searched online shopping websites? Then, don’t worry; here we are telling you about an e-commerce website that has recently offered its services in the United States.

It shares a huge collection of bedding accessories. But to avoid any fraud, shoppers are interested to know Is Cofoon Scam or Legit. Therefore, we will examine the website’s essential detail to check its trustworthiness and life expectancy.

Is Cofoon Scam an authentic e-commerce website?

The e-commerce website was commenced on 26/10/2022

The e-commerce website will diminish on- 26/10/2023

Trust count- The website has a low trust score of 1%.

Social media presence- We did not find any social site symbol on its home page .

Valid policies- All the valid policies we found on the website.

Alexa ranking- The e-commerce website cannot get a position on Alexa.

Trust index- We did not find it on the domain.

Threat score, Phishing score, and Malware Score- All are absent for this website.

Shoppers reviews- Shoppers do not track Cofoon Reviews .

Data safety- Shoppers all the personal detail secured by valid SSL encryption.

Proprietor name- The developer has hidden it.

What is Cofoon.com?

You can visit Cofoon online store to purchase unique bad accessories such as pillows, blankets, coverlets, tableware, and so on. You can get stylish and comfortable bedding accessories at the optimum cost on the website.

It offers a 100% quality guarantee of its products to its client. Here you can explore a splendid collection that will help you choose among various items.

Specification of Cofoon.com –

Study the website to gather details to verify Is Cofoon Scam or Legit? So, let’s discuss the vital parameters-

URL of E-commerce website- https://cofoon.com/

Ring-up on- Not mentioned.

Official e-mail address- support@cofoon.co

Regarding the physical existence of the store, in our research, we did not track any physical address of the website store.

Transportation policy- 10 to 15 days taken by the store to deliver your order.

Return Policy- Within 30 days, you can return your product.

Guarantee- Lifetime warranty, but it does not cover damage due to improper care.

Refund Policy- Refunds will automatically be deposited in your original mode of payment.

Non-refundable item- The store does not accept returns on items damaged through normal wear and tear.

Modes of payment: – Visa, Master Cards, PayPal, etc.

Get detail over Is Cofoon Scam or Legit, stay with its profit and losses-

Profits-

The products offered by it are puffy and comfortable.

Shoppers can purchase products at optimum cost with standard quality material.

The modes of payment provided by it are easy to use and valid worldwide.

The website added proper data security encryption.

Buyers can easily understand all the policies by turning individual pages.

Opposing points of Consuility.com-

The trust count is poor.

The malware score, trust index, phishing, and trust score did not find by shoppers.

The calling number also needs to be included.

Lacks in shopper’s comment.

Alexa ranking is missing.

Focused on Cofoon Reviews –

The e-commerce portal needs to add many essential things to gain trust. Because it lacks in social media page, we have yet to get a single comment from its buyers. So, there is a need to add proper feedback.

The Final Verdict-

Our findings showed that it is poorly developed and lacks in detail. So, it can be a con website.

Do you ever cheat by credit card scam? Let’s share your views with us.

Is Cofoon Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. What kind of products it offers?

Ans. It sells bedding accessories.

Q2. Is its product cost including VAT?

Ans. VAT will include or exclude will depend on shoppers’ location.

Q3. How will it be confirmed that your order has been placed?

Ans. Through e-mail notification, you will get the complete detail of your order.

Q4. How this website secures its client privacy?

Ans. The website possesses valid SSL encryption to secure the client’s data.

Q5. What about the shipping cost?

Ans. The cost of shipping depends on the weight of your order.

Q6. Is Cofoon Scam or Legit a registered e-commerce portal?

Ans. It can be a con site.

Q7. Which are the delivery terms?

Ans. Global express.

Q8. Does it offer worldwide shipping?

Ans. Yes, it offers worldwide shipping.