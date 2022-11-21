Is Cokano Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Entire Reviews Here

Is Cokano Scam or Legit? If you are seeking information on the permissibility of the Cokano shop, kindly go through this post till the end.

Are you searching for online stores selling amazing solar lamps? If yes, you must go through the collection of the Cokano Store in the United States. But before purchasing any item, you should find out: Is Cokano Scam or Legit? The store cannot be justified until we study its lawfulness in-depth. So, we have shared some valuable details on its permissibility. Kindly read them.

Read The Permissibility Of Cokano!

Trust Factor: Cokano store got a 2 percent trust factor. The evaluation of such a poor rate clarifies that it is not a trustworthy site.

Registration Date: October 8, 2022, is the discovery date of the Cokano Store. The life expectancy is poor as it was discovered one and a half months ago.

Registrar: Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. d/b/a HiChi

Expiry Date: October 8, 2023, is the expiration date of the Cokano store.

Purchaser’s Reaction : No Cokano Reviews are found on online review sites or the official website of Cokano.

Missed Information: They have not provided a telephone number.

Social Accounts: The Cokano store is unavailable on social networks like Facebook or YouTube.

Data Security: The Cokano store has a secured connection to protect information via HTTPS.

Overview of Cokano Store!

The Cokano store supplied various lighting material that runs on solar energy. It helps to cut off your electricity bills as they all work on solar energy. Also, they have some amazing products for kids too.

Stainless steel hooks

Solar Lights

Children’s Height Growth Chart

LED solar lights

Strawberry solar Lighthouse

Specifications of Is Cokano Scam or Legit!

URL: https://cokano.store/

Email Address: cokano@gmail.com

Phone Number: It is unfound

Location Details: Wheatcroft House, England NG12 4DG, Wheatcroft Business Landmere Lane, Nottingham

The customers did not show interest in the collection of the Cokano store online or on the official Cokano website.

Return Policy: All the returns are applicable within a 14 days’ policy.

Shipping Policy: One can expect normal deliveries within 10 to 25 business days.

Payment Options: Visa, Discover, Maestro, JCB, American Express, etc.

Positive Points

The shop has provided the email and address details.

Negative Points

The customer has not reviewed their collection online or on the official site.

The Cokano store has no connection with social media.

Cokano Reviews

The Cokano store has limited stuff for kids and solar lights. Their collection has not been reviewed on any online sites. This means that their products were not popular on online platforms. Moreover, we have checked the official website, but none of their products had any customer reviews. The Cokano website is not reviewed on any social media sites as they do not have accounts on social sites. This clearly states that the store is deprived of basic valuable components. Thus, we will not recommend the store to any online reader and should wait for more reviews. So, Is Cokano Scam or Legit? the details above clarified the answer to this interrogation. You can read more updates to avoid Credit Card Scamming here.

Final Summary

Summing up this post, we have provided in-depth information about the Cokano store. Its life expectancy is one and a half months. The trust score is only 2% and we cannot recommend this store. The shoppers can check multiple online sites to read about Solar Lamps. Also, we advise the readers to read some valuable points to avoid PayPal Scamming.

Would you like to give your opinions on this post? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Is Cokano Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the lifespan of the Cokano Store?

Ans. The life expectancy of the Cokano store is short as it was discovered one and a half months ago.

Q2. How much is the trust rate of the Cokano store?

Ans. The trust factor of the Cokano store is only 2 percent.

Q3. What collection does the Cokano store have?

Ans. They have height measurement charts, solar lights, strawberry lighthouses, etc.

Q4. What is the return policy of the Cokano shop?

Ans. The shop has 14 days’ return policy and it applies to all defective or damaged products.

Q5. Is Cokano Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Cokano store is suspicious because there are no social media networks, customer feedback, good trust factor.

Q6. Have the Cokano shop provided contact details?

Ans. They have not mentioned a telephone number.

