Is Colorbott Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Customer Reviews!

This post on Is Colorbott Scam or Legit will explain all the website’s essential features and legitimacy details.

Are you preparing for Christmas? Are you looking for products for Christmas decorations? If yes, then you are on the right post. Colorbott store in the United States sells many decorative and Christmas-related products on its website. If you are considering exploring this website, we will advise you to read this post Is Colorbott Scam or Legit to learn the store’s legitimacy.

Essential details of Colorbott store

We always suggest readers shop from a website that is genuine and to learn about the legitimacy of Colorbott; the following details are necessary to consider:

Website inauguration date: Colorbott started on 27 th July 2022, meaning this website is almost four months old.

Website Registrar: GoDaddy.com, LLC was the registrar of the Colorbott store

Trust score: Colorbott store is suspicious as its trust score is as low as 1%

Domain name details: The information related to the owner of this domain name is disguised

Customer’s opinion: Buyers have not left any Colorbott Reviews on the official website of Colorbott.

Social media availability: Colorbott has not mentioned any of its social media usernames on its website

Crucial schemes: Privacy policy, refund scheme, shipping information, and terms of service are explained on the website of Colorbott

Absent data: Colorbott website has not explained its telephone number, and the address of the store is not available on the website

Introduction

Colorbott shop sells a variety of custom-made products for various decorative purposes. The following are some of the products offered by the Colorbott store:

Cookie molds

Toys

Disco bucket hat

Golf set

Christmas Decorations

Attributes of Colorbott store:

URL: https://colorbott.com/

Email ID: zeked.store@gmail.com

Phone number: Colorbott shop has yet to mention its contact number, which raises the question Is Colorbott Scam or Legit ?

Location: The address of the Colorbott store is not available on the website

Return scheme : Customers are free to return the products within 30 days of purchase

Refund time: Refunds are generally transferred within 14 days

Shipping time : It takes up to 7 to 15 business days to deliver the products to customers

Payment methods : PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and Maestro are some of the payment methods available in the store.

Positive attributes

The email address of the store is available on the website

Negative attributes

The customer care number and the store’s address are not accessible on the website.

Colorbott Reviews

During our research, we tried to find reviews on the shop’s official website but could not find any. We also didn’t find its reviews on the world wide web. However, we found the ranking of the Colorbott website among 100 companies, with 100 being the most reputed company and one being the least. According to this survey, the Colorbott website ranks at 58.6, which means this website is active and mediocre. Colorbott does not have any social media presence, which means there are no reviews on the social media platforms related to the Colorbott website. Buyers can consider inspecting credit card scams through this article.

Conclusion

To conclude this post on Is Colorbott Scam or Legit, we can say that the Colorbott website is very new and has a horrible trust score and short life expectancy. Also, we have yet to find any reviews on the website. So, we will advise customers to inspect this website to find out if Colorbott is legit. Besides this, customers are suggested to check out methods to avoid PayPal scammers through this post. Please visit this page to learn more about decorations

What are your thoughts on this post? Please tell us in the comment section.

Is Colorbott Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q.1 What does the Colorbott website sell?

Answer: Colorbott website sells various Christmas decorations products

Q.2 How old is the Colorbott website?

Answer: Colorbott website is four months old

Q.3 What is the trust score of the Colorbott shop?

Answer: Colorbott shop has a trust score of 1%

Q.4 How to contact the Colorbott shop?

Answer: Customers can contact the Colorbott website through the email address provided in the above post

Q.5 What are the customers saying about the Colorbott website?

Answer: Customers have yet to leave any reviews on the shop’s official website.

Q.6 What is the return policy of the Colorbott website?

Answer: During our research on Is Colorbott Scam or Legit, we found that the Colorbott website has a return policy of 30 days

Q.7 Is Colorbott available on social media?

Answer: No, the Colorbott website is not available on social media.