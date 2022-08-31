Is Comfmet Scam Or Legit {Aug} Read The Entire Review

In this post on Is Comfmet Scam or Legit, we will reveal the website’s features, legitimacy, and positive and negative attributes.

Are you looking for necklaces online? But you don’t know where to purchase it? If yes, then we got a fantastic recommendation for you. Comfmet shop deals in necklaces then are perfect for gifts to loved ones. Customers from Worldwide can shop from this online store.

We are sharing some crucial credentials through Is Comfmet Scam or Legit, so readers are advised to stay tuned.

Legitimacy details of Comfmet shop

Comfmet is an online webshop selling necklaces for women. They focus on providing good quality and pocket-friendly products. Customers can gift their necklaces to their loved ones. They try to ensure customer security by providing a hundred per cent satisfaction guarantee which says that if the customer feels unsatisfied by the quality of their product, then buyers can get their products returned, repaired or replaced.

However, while exploring any online shop, one thought that always strikes through our minds is if the website is a fraud or not. In this post, we will share all the legitimate details about the website through Comfmet Reviews that can help the customers determine whether they can trust this website or not. The following are some of the necessary details:

Website creation : Comfmet shop was formed on 13 th December 2021, which means this website is just 8 months old

Registrar : Comfmet was registered by Tucows Domains Inc.

Customer reviews : We could not find any reviews on the shop’s official website or the internet review sites.

Trust score : The trust score of Comfmet is as poor as 8%, which arises the question Is Comfmet Scam or Legit ?

Data security: Comfmet ensures customers’ privacy by using HTTPS protocol.

Social media accounts: There are no social media handles for the Comfmet shop. But, Comfmet has provided its email address so buyers can contact the shop from there.

Privacy policy: Privacy policy, shipping policy, and return and refund policy are drafted at the end of the website.

Missing data: The shop’s telephone number and social media accounts are not accessible on the official website. However, other than this, all the information is well-drafted on the shop’s website.

More details on Is Comfmet Scam or Legit?

Comfmet provides a variety of good quality necklaces. However, other than necklaces, they also deal in some random household products. The following are some of the products provided by Comfmet:

Lucky heart necklace with six eternal roses

Eternal heart necklace

Plush animals

Dazzle bucket bag

Unique name necklace

Animal styled water bottle

Hair eraser

Features of Comfmet store

URL : Buyers can purchase necklaces from https://comfmet.com/

Email ID : The email address of the shop as mentioned on the website is: support@comfmet.com

Telephone number : The contact number of the shop could not be obtained from the website

Location : The headquarters of the website as specified in the website is: Qinlei, longhuaquminzhijiedao

1970wenhuachuangyichanyeyuanbdong308 Shenzhen, 518000 Guangdong, China

Feedback : During our research on Is Comfmet Scam or Legit , we could not find any reviews on the shop’s original website.

Return scheme : Buyers are allowed to return their products within 30 days of purchase

Refund scheme : The days to refund the amount are not accessible on the store’s website.

Shipping scheme : Buyers can get their orders within 5 to 20 business of placing their order

Payment Policy : Comfmet accepts Google pay, MasterCard, shop pay, Amex, Discover card, PayPal and visa as payment options

Positive features

The email ID and the shop’s address were retrieved from the website.

Negative features

We could not retrieve the telephone number and the exact days for a refund on the website.

Comfmet Reviews

We could not find any reviews on the shop’s website or online. This means that we cannot decide whether this website is worth investing our money in or not. Also, there are no reviews or feedback on the online review sites. This website is also valid as it has provided its email address and headquarters location. However, we could not find the customer care number of the shop. Besides, this shop has excellent designs of products at affordable rates. Viewers can check out credit card frauds via this post.

Final verdict

To condense this post on Is Comfmet Scam or Legit, we can conclude that this website has an inferior trust score and has a very low life expectancy. So, we advise the customers to be cautious while shopping on this website. Please visit this link to know more about trust rank. Buyers can consider looking at various steps to stay clear of PayPal scammers.

What are your personal views regarding this website? Please let us know in the comment section below.