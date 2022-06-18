Is Comohot Scam {June} Read Complete Customer Reviews!

This article provides details about the website’s products, and its worthiness to know Is Comohot Scam or legit. Follow our article for the latest updates.

Do you like shopping for electronic gadgets online? Are you searching for electronic devices at a cheaper rate? Then this site is all you need to know. It has various types of electronic items. This website is developed in Canada.

Today in this article, we will discuss every detail about the items that the website deals in and the worthiness of the site to understand Is Comohot Scam or legit? For more updates, follow our article below.

Is comohot.com a trustworthy website?

Before buying anything, buyers should follow all the information and go through all the details about the website and its products. The following points will help to determine its worthiness:

The domain’s start date: No data on the web-portal existence date is present.

Contact on phone: There is no phone number available on its webpage.

Points of trust: It has a horrible trust point, only 2%.

Rate of duplicate content: No data on copied content of the web portal is available.

Office location: By following Comohot Reviews , there is no information about the website address.

Account on the social platform: It is available on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

The rank on Alexa: No data on the Alexa ranking of the web portal is available.

Web-developer information: There is no detail about the developer on its homepage.

What is Comohot.com?

This is quite a unique shopping site. It deals in various electronic gadgets and other products such as Tv, Watches, Home theatre, Camera and much more. The quality of their electronic devices is amazing. It provides a reasonable discount on all its products. But since it is an online shopping site, so buyer wishes to know Is Comohot Scam or legit?

Points to note on Comohot.com:

The Webpage URL – comohot.com

The Presence of domain – No data on web-portal existence date is present.

The domain’s lapse – No data on the web-portal expiration date is present.

Email contacting – support@comohot.com

Official location – there is no information about the address of the website.

Presence on the social platform – It is available on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

Service of shipping: It usually takes around 15-25 days to deliver the product.

Web-founder name – There is no detail about the developer on its homepage to understand whether Is Comohot Scam or legit?

Free shipping amount: It allows free shipping for orders over $69.

Return time– It offers 15 days return service on its orders.

Policy on refund – Refund gets processed to customer original payment mode.

Exchange items – It offers an exchange facility on all its products.

Return shipping freight – The customer has to pay the return charges.

Order cancel procedure – The buyer can cancel the product before it has been delivered.

Non-refundable items – No information on non-refundable items are available.

Gateways to pay – PayPal, Visa, Master Card, etc.

Positive aspects of understanding Is Comohot Scam or legit:

It has shared its email Id for customer support.

It has various social media logos on its webpage.

It allows free shipping on its products.

It allows easy exchange and returns service.

It has multiple modes of payment.

It sells all its products online.

Negative aspects of Comohot.com:

It has not shared its contact number for customer service.

It has not shared detail about its developer, which is required.

It has not mentioned its office address which is necessary.

It takes too long to deliver the orders.

Comohot Reviews:

There are no customer ratings and reviews on its products. But it does have various social network logos on its webpage. In comparison, the global rank on Alexa of the web portal is also not present, clearly stating whether the website is legit or a scam. Here customers should look for- Get Your Money Back From Paypal if Scammed

Summing Up:

This website lacks an online selling experience, so there are few buyers. It has a horrible trust index. The website, though, has various social site logos on its webpage but lacks customer reviews and ratings on its products, which puts a question Is Comohot Scam or legit?

This article shares every detail of the website products and the credibility of the shopping portal. This is a scam web portal, and we recommend that buyers be careful with such a portal. Buyers should also follow- How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam

Have you ever faced any Scam? Comment your views.