Is Consuility com Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Check Reviews

To get the complete information regarding Is Consuility com Scam or Legit, you can read the article that will help you decide.

Are you looking for a waterproof video that comes at a competitive price? Do you want a monitor, mouse and other accessories from an online shopping portal? So, here we are discussing a shopping domain that offers a wide range of gadgets.

It has recently launched in Sweden and offers services on a digital shopping platform. Still, peoples are interested to know Is Consuility com Scam or Legit. That’s why we will see portals’ vital points to check their worthiness here.

Whether Consuility.com is an authentic shopping portal or not-

The shopping domain is going to commence on 21/09/2022

The shopping domain will diminish on- 21/09 / 2023.

Trust score: This online shopping portal has an awful trust count of 1%.

Availability of social media icons- To scroll down on the website, we did not find social networking site icons on its home page.

Authentic policies- The portal contains all the genuine guidelines for its buyers.

Security of data- The online shopping portal has valid HTTPS.

Shoppers Feedback- Consuility com Reviews need to be figured out by shoppers.

Owner detail- It hides the name of its domain holder.

What is Consuility.com?

Consuility.com is a digital selling platform that provides a waterproof webcam, monitor, mouse and other gadgets in one digital shopping platform. This online shopping domain offers the latest technology gadgets.

The store’s staff is user-friendly and always ready to assist its customers.

Visit the store’s website and find intelligent and easy-to-access gadgets at affordable costs. So, you can enjoy quality time with your family members.

Specification of Consuility.com to determine: Is Consuility com Scam or Legit

The web address of the online shopping domain is https://www.consuility.com/.

The telephone number- Buyers can ring up on- +86-173-232-08082

Official e-mail id- support@consuility.com

The physical location of store- 01-05, Building 1, Group 3 (Dunmali Village), Mijike Township, Baicheng County, Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang.

Delivery policy- United States Standard shipping period is 7-15 business days.

Return Policy- The store will accept your return request within 14 days of receiving your items.

Non-returnable items- Gifts are non-returnable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Instalment modes: – Visa, Diners Club, JCB, Master Cards, American Express, and PayPal.

To check Is Consuility com Scam or Legit, stay with its positive and negative points.

Positive points of Consuility.com-

The store has a wide range of gadgets that are easy to use and fully fill daily gadget needs.

Shoppers can use all the essential policies to get benefits of return, refund, shipping and so on domain strategies.

Buyers tracked a valid contact number and physical address to solve their queries.

It is an HTTPS protected domain.

Opposing points of Consuility.com-

The online shopping domain lacks in proprietor detail.

The trust count is low.

The name of the owner is missing.

Outcomes of Consuility com Reviews–

The online shopping portal comes under the gadget industry and sells several innovative products. But it still needs to create its web page on social and other selling platforms. So, buyers still need to round up feedback from its client. Also, there is a need to study over-Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before making a transaction.

The Final Verdict-

The online portal needs to be better designed, and we did not get many details, hence it seems suspicious. Therefore, it needs to know more information about it before shopping.

Additionally, you should think about – How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card, If Scammed!

Is Consuility com Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. Does this online domain offer free shipping?

Ans. Yes, it offers free shipping on orders above $150.

Q2. From which industry it falls?

Ans. It comes under the gadget industry.

Q3. How can you make a purchase?

Ans. Select your order, add it to your cart and checkout, and pay the amount to place an order.

Q4. Does it offer a return policy?

Ans. Yes, it offers a return policy only on defective products.

Q5. What about the return and shipping charges?

Ans. All shipping fees to return the item, and the original shipping fees, are non-refundable.

Q6. Is Consuility com Scam or Legit an exact domain?

Ans. As per our study, it seems suspicious.

Q7. What about the restocking fee of the domain?

Ans. It offers 20% restocking fees.

Q8. What kind of products does it sells?

Ans. It deals in a vast range of innovative gadgets.