Is Coolsnet Legit (Dec) Check Authentic Reviews Here!

Do you realize that Christmas is just around the corner? This means it’s high time for shopping. After all, we all need to be fully prepared to welcome Santa. To avoid all the hassle and bustle of the stores, you can easily opt-out of online shopping.

The United States-based Coolsnet got you all covered. Whether Christmas Trees or electronic items, you can find everything here. But the important question is that Is Coolsnet Legit to sell all these products?

Is the Website Trustworthy?

No one wants to be in a bad mood at Christmas, and everyone wants to enjoy the festivities. So, you must keep in mind that you cannot be cheated at this time as it will spoil your mood. That is why before shopping, know if the website is reliable.

Trust Score: 2%

Owners’ Details: The owner’s identity is not revealed

Registration Date: 24-11-2021

Contact Information: Both email address and phone number is available

Address legality: There is no address available

Policy Details: Policy details are not clear

Reviews: there is no Coolsnet Reviews

Domain Age: 7 days only

Modes of Payment: PayPal and cards are accepted

Plagiarism: A huge amount of duplicate content is present on the page

Social Media Accounts: The site is not seen on the social networking sites

This analysis contains all the evidence to prove that the online shopping portal is not legit.

What Is Coolsnet?

The Coolsnet is an e-commerce portal that has recently emerged in the market. It caters to several needs of people with its vast and varied collection. The site offers Christmas Trees, food mixers, garlands, different electronic items like mini projectors, lighting equipment, watches, e-scooters, power banks and many more products.

The details of Is Coolsnet Legit show that it declares itself as a nursery and landscape designer company, but its products do not comply with this statement. If we look at the prices of the products here, they are reasonable.

What are the Specifications?

Website Link: https://www.coolsnet.com/

Contact Number: Dial 6763 7000 to contact the company

Address: There is no registered address

Email Address: coolsnet@outlook.com

Working Hours: The operating hours of the company is unknown

Portal Type: E-commerce portal

Delivery Range: The site provides delivery to some selected countries

Shipping Charges: A flat shipping charge of $16 is applicable

Coolsnet Reviews : No customer has left any reviews

Free Shipping: Orders worth more than $200 are eligible

Return Period: Contact the company within 24 hours of delivery

Return Procedure: The procedure is not clearly stated

Cost for Return: The data is unknown

Exchange Requests: This policy is also unclear, but the request period is the same as the return

Payment Details: You can make a payment here by using a credit card, debit card and PayPal

Refund Details: The refund will be processed within 14 days of submitting a refund request, but it is not mentioned if it will be a full refund or not

Cancellation Terms: Not mentioned

Social Media: Absent

Is Collsnet Legit for the Pros?

A variety of products are available

A free shipping option is present

Reasonable price is offered

What are the Cons?

Policy details are very unclear

No information is available regarding the popularity of the company

The period for submitting a return or exchange request is very short

Only two types of payment modes are available

No review is found from any buyer

A Glimpse into the Customers’ Mind

Knowing about the previous buyers’ thoughts helps us determine the quality of the product that we are intended to buy online. Unfortunately, there are no such reviews to answer Is Coolsnet Legit or not.

The official website does not even provide an opportunity to the customers to leave comments about any of its products, whether Christmas trees or anything else. This is very unusual as every website wants to earn as many good reviews as possible. The lack of reviews continues on social media as well, and this is the exact reason it becomes very important to know how to Get Your Money-Back From Scammers.

Final Thought

We can’t deny that every detail of the website portrays only a negative impression about it. It has no attribute that answers Is Coolsnet Legit positively. It is safe to know how to Get money refund on credit card as it helps protect you from such sites. Feel free to share your comments below in this matter.