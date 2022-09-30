Is Covershop Scam Or Legit {Sep} Check The Reviews!

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere about Covershop features and reviews and to check Is Covershop Scam or Legit?

Are you looking to buy electronic items and furniture online in India? Do you prefer shopping from a website that provides huge discounts, specifically during this festival season? Would you like to get free shipping on your orders?

Did you know about Covershop.in selling thousands of items at low rates? But, before placing an order, would you prefer to read a review about the e-store to check Is Covershop Scam or Legit?.dodbuzz.com

Is Covershop Legit?

Covershop was launched on 13th-July-2021 and registered in Gujarat, India .

It gained a poor 27%, which suggests it seems a scam

It achieved an excellent 100% business ranking.

The website gained a below-average 17/100 domain authority.

Its 192.0.78.218 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 53 days.

The website has a suspicion score of 14%, an 8% threat, 8% phishing, 6% malware, and a zero spam score.

Covershop’s registration expires on 13th July 2023.

Brief:

The mission statement of Covershop is unspecified. The website sells all products at an unbelievably low price and several items at 50% discounts, determined in Covershop Reviews. The website featured discounted products as Indian festival promotional offers. Covershop sells:

Refurbished smartphones

Chair

Mobile

Laptop

Monitor

Tablet

Bicycle

Mixer

Harddisk

Features:

Buy home improvement products at https://Covershop.com.

Its physical address, Shiv Krupa, Sudama Chowk, Mota Varachha Surat, Gujarat-395007, is genuine.

+91(987)5175-115 is the phone number, and support@Covershop.com is the business email account.

Terms and privacy policies are plagiarized on Covershop.

Covershop takes 3-5 days of processing time and 3-8 days to deliver the order.

Returns are accepted within 30-days.

The refund policy did not specify the timeline for refunds

Payments are accepted from UPI and mobile wallets.

Pros determining in Covershop Reviews:

Covershop supports free shipping in India,

The friendly interface of Covershop with searching and sorting options

A wide range of electronic and furniture items are available at Covershop

Cons:

Covershop does not specify the specifications of products

Covershop allows ordering 99,997 quantities of the same item

Only Paytm is offered during the checkout

Customers Reviews:

Four customer reviews rated Covershop at 2/5 stars. One YouTube review and several complaints against Covershop suggest it seems a scam.

Covershop gained an average 488,716 Alexa rank. Hence, check on PayPal rackets to avoid online fraud.

Conclusion:

Covershop.in seems a scam as it gained a poor trust score and answered Is Covershop Scam or Legit. However, its business and Alexa ranking is better. The customer feedback suggests that they had received the delivery. It has low spam, suspicion, threat, phishing, and malware profile. Hence, it may take more time to improve its trust score. Therefore, check on credit card rackets as Covershop takes credit card payments.

Were Covershop.com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Covershop.com.