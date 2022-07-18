Is Coxcart Scam {July} Read The Entire Customer Review!

This article comes up with entire information on the website and its various products to determine Is Coxcart Scam or legit? Follow our blog to know more.

Can Coxcart.com be a reliable website?

Before shopping for anything, customers must follow all the details of the website and its various products. The listed points will help to determine its worthiness:

The Existence of the web portal: The web portal’s existence date is 29/06/2022.

Calling on the phone: The number to call the 4149394078.

The score of Trust: The web portal has a trust percentage of only 1%.

Content Copied percentage: The percentage of content duplicated on this website is 50%.

1201 East 86th Streat N, Owasso, OK is its office address.

Logos of Social site: No social site logo is available on its homepage.

Global Alexa rank: The Alexa ranking of this webpage is around #9292684.

What is Coxcart.com?

This is an innovative shopping portal dealing in all types of electronic products and other items such as a Pergola, Play station, Electric scooter, Swing set, and much more. This website has a vast collection of Pergola of various colours and shapes. The quality of every product is good and exceptionally durable. But since this is an online site, buyers are willing to determine Is Coxcart Scam or a legit website?

Featuring some points:

The URL of the site – Coxcart.com

The start of the webpage – The web portal start date is 29/06/2022.

The domain expires on – The webpage expires on 29/06/2023.

Account on Email – support@coxcart.com

Location of the company – 1201 East 86th Streat N, Owasso, OK is its office address.

Existence of social site – No social site logo is available on its homepage.

Service of Delivery- It allows 7-14 days to deliver the orders.

Name of the owner- No details about the owner’s name are available to know Is Coxcart Scam or a legit website?

Free delivery service- Orders over $200 are available for free delivery service.

Policy on Return- It allows return on its order within 30 days.

Refund timing – Refund gets transferred to the customer’s original paying method.

Exchange goods- The webpage offers exchange on all its orders.

Return delivery freight- It does not charge any amount for returned products.

Cancel order- Order once delivered cannot be cancelled.

Non-Refund service- No details on non-refunding goods are available.

Payment ways – Visa, Amex, Master Card, etc.

Benefits to understand Is Coxcart Scam or a legit website?

It has shared its office address which is necessary for the online web portal.

It has given its email Id for customer support.

It has various modes of payment for buyer convenience.

It does provide its Phone number for better customer service.

It does provide an accessible shipping facility for all its products.

It allows easy exchange and return on all its products.

Limitations of Coxcart.com:

It has not shared any information about its non-refunding service.

It does not have any social site logos on its webpage.

It has not given detail about its owner, which is required in an online shopping website.

Coxcart Reviews:

This web portal has no customer reviews or ratings on its product on its homepage. In contrast, the Alexa ranking of this webpage is around ##9292684. The web portal does not have any social site logo, and there are no reviews about its products on social sites and online.

The Closing Statement:

This webpage does not have any experience in online product selling. Furthermore, the webpage does not have many customers. And the webpage has a bad Trust rank. Finally, this web portal does not have any social site logos, and there are no reviews about its product on the social site to determine Is Coxcart Scam or a legit website?

This is a scam webpage, and we recommend buyers remain careful on this shopping site to avoid fraud.

Was the detail helpful? Comment your opinions.