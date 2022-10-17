Is Crsmtrees Com Scam Or Legit {Oct} Read Reviews Here
This post on Is Crsmtrees com Scam or Legit will explain all the details related to the website and help customers understand its legitimacy.
Do you want to decorate your home? Are you looking for a website to shop for home décor? If yes, then we have a recommendation for you. Crsmtrees website of the United States sells various products for various home decoration purposes. If you want to purchase anything from this website, please read this post on Is Crsmtrees com Scam or Legit because we will be explaining the legitimacy of this website.
Legitimacy details of Crsmtrees shop
Some of the details that can help judge the legitimacy of the website are listed below:
- Website registration: 12th August 2022
- Registrar: 123-Reg Limited
- Trust score: 1%
- Policies: The privacy policy, shipping policy, warranty policy, return and exchange policy, and terms and conditions are mentioned on the website
- Social media presence: Crsmtrees shop does not have any social media accounts
- Data security: Crmstrees uses HTTPS protocol for safe data transfer
- Customer’s feedback: There are no Crsmtrees com Reviews on the official website of Crsmtrees
Preface
Crsmtrees is an online shop that sells a variety of home décor products. They claim to sell innovative and best-quality products for their customers.
Traits of Crsmtrees shop
- URL: https://www.crsmtrees.com/
- Email address: crsmtrees@gmail.com
- Company address: Wheatcroft House, Wheatcroft Business Park Landmere Lane, Edwalton, Nottingham, England NG12 4DG
- Telephone number: Not available
- Return time: 14 days after receipt
- Refund time: 21 days
- Shipping time: 10 to 25 business days
- Payment tools: Visa, Mastercard, diners club, discover and American express.
Positive traits
- The email address and company address were retrievable
Negative traits
- The phone number was not available
Crsmtrees com Reviews
No reviews are available on the shop’s official website, so judging the services and quality is difficult. However, we found the rating given to Crsmtrees. Crsmtrees is on a rank of 47.1 out of 100 companies. Other than this, we couldn’t find any other reviews related to Crsmtrees on the internet review sites or social media. Customers can take a look at paypalscams through this post.
Conclusion
To finish this post, we can say that Crsmtrees seems suspicious because it is a very new website with a poor trust score. Also, it has a very poor life expectancy. So, we would like customers to be alert and research on Is Crsmtrees com Scam or Legit to decide if the website is trustworthy. Buyers might want to check out credit card scams via this post. Please visit this page to learn more about decoration
