Is Crunchlabs Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Get Reviews Here!

Review the facts related to Is Crunchlabs Scam or Legit in this guide to decide whether a company is reliable.

Do you want to create toys yourself? Are you kids excited to make toys like engineers? Have you checked Crunch Labs’ site, or did you find its training exciting?

People from many nations seek to make their toys, particularly those in the United States and some other areas. You might fall victim to certain scams when you are enticed by some sites. Before purchasing any of their items, verify whether it Is Crunchlabs Scam or Legit.

The validity of the Crunch Labs:

The domain’s ownership is unknown.

The website will not work after the expiry date. But, there are no details of the same.

The site’s modification date is unknown.

The business’s credibility rating is roughly 75.6.

The site’s category rank is 726, the country rank is 24,330, and the global rank is 85,828.

The WHOIS domain includes minimal details about the applicant.

This company offers a reliable HTTPS linkage.

It scored 76% on the dependability index, which shows its rating.

The degree to which the shady site was accessible was rated 98 out of 100.

There is no Crunchlabs Review on its online web page. Additionally, there is practically no online comment.

Learn About Crunch Labs!

Crunch Labs’ mission is to teach young individuals how to function like engineers. For them, functioning as an engineer refers to a practical attitude that enables you to do everything you decide to dedicate yourself to, not a career or educational path, regardless of whether it means launching a toy business. It also believes you like using their toys as they do.

Is Crunchlabs Scam or Legit: Check The Specifications!

Website URL- https://www.crunchlabs.com/

Email addresses – help@crunchlabs.com

Contact information- 650 267 2473

Working hours- Monday to Friday from 07:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m.

Social media profiles- Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Store address- Crunch Labs LLC, Sunnyvale, 649 Grape Avenue, 94087 California

Return address- Crunch Labs, Exploration Drive- 5425, Indianapolis, 46241- IN, U.S.

Payment options- Google Pay, Apple Pay, Shop Pay, Diners Club, Discover, Master Card, American Express, and Visa

Return Policy- Streamline Build Boxes and online purchases at a discounted rate are not subject to exchanges or refunds. Other retail merchandise may be returned for a complete refund when it is unopened, unharmed, and bought within sixty days.

Shipping Policy- For Build Box memberships and Build Box add-ons, Crunch Labs provides free delivery to any location within the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, and military (DPO, FPO, APO) areas. But, we suggest exploring the site to see if it Is Crunchlabs Scam or Legit .

Pros of Crunch Labs:

The site offers instructions to create toys easily.

Your kids can build toys like an engineer.

Monthly and yearly subscriptions are available.

Cons of Crunch Labs:

The subscriptions and gift cards available at the site are expensive.

Fewer reviews are available on prevalent reviewing portals.

Discounted products are not applicable to return.

Customer Reviews!

Crunch Labs hasn’t received many responses on its social media. It has no ratings from clients. Due to the expensive subscriptions and items, people haven’t yet evaluated the service as a good or bad shopping destination.

Has any client said anything on Crunchlabs Review? We highly urge you to avoid buying anything from its digital store selling products to build toys. Since it has a negative grade and little engagement on social media, you can give it a chance only after carefully reading its assessments, and checking essential details for PayPal scams security tips.

Social media connections:

The Final Verdict:

The company promoting toy construction materials might be risky, as evidenced by various red flags we found while conducting our research. Additionally, the absence of customer evaluations strongly indicates that a site needs space to establish itself.

Hence, we suggest preferring other legit portals for your online shopping. So, see here how to secure yourself from Credit Card scams.

Do you trust Crunch Labs’ validity? Post your comments below.

Is Crunchlabs Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. How to reach Crunch Labs?

650 267 2473

Q2. What is the firm’s mailing address?

help@crunchlabs.com

Q3. Is the site secured with SSL?

Yes

Q4. Where to return the products?

Crunch Labs, Exploration Drive- 5425, Indianapolis, 46241- IN, U.S

Q5. Is there free delivery?

Free delivery is available only across the American region.

Q6. What is the subscription payment duration?

You can pay monthly or yearly.

Q7. Are there any social media accounts?

Yes