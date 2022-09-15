Is CurlyBoho Scam or Legit {Sep} Find A Complete Review!

This article is based on reviewing a website and its products. Read the article if you want to know Is CurlyBoho Scam or Legit. Stay tuned.

CurlyBoho: Is It Real?

The site appears suspect to many tools and analysts. It has a medium trust rating and a recently registered domain in 2021. Additionally, customers should consider all the factors before purchasing on this specific portal and adding any items to their cart.

Nevertheless, we have given all the information needed to be confirmed in the list beneath, so keep scrolling.

Trust rating: The website has an average trust rating of 60%.

The official site currently lacks any customer evaluations or feedback. Furthermore, reviews weren't posted online by the website owner.

Validity of the address: The site’s address is listed on the privacy statement page.

Content – The terms of service, regulations, and product images are all authentic, as is the rest of the content.

Savings and offers: The website have several inflated discounts and deals.

Social networking site icons: The media platforms do not include direct connections with the website.

The contact-related details are given on the main page of the website.

CurlyBoho is registered on the Alexa platform. There is no order tracking-related facility given on the website.

The design of the website is appealing and well organized.

Free shipping is found missing over any purchase.

The website was created by the owner in 2021.

About CurlyBoho store.com

A well-known clothing company called CurlyBoho specializes in creative t-shirts and tees that keep people in style. The website’s main goal is to give customers appropriate design and turn it into the desired location.

Consumers may also find numerous designed t-shirts, trousers, and hoodies on the main page, which cater to both men and women.

What are the CurlyBoho specifications?

These are some of the quantitative details about the website that will help you to conclude the reliability of the website. Check all the details thoroughly.

Date of domain name creation: 22 June 2021

Click here https://curlyboho.com/ to go to Curly Boho.

Email for customer support: service.Curlyboho@gmail.com

Shipment costs: All orders over $129 receive free delivery.

Address: “134 Centurion House London Road, Staines-Surrey.”

The order’s travel time could be between 15 and 25 business days.

Refunds – It will take 5 to 8 working days for your refund back to your account.

Relationships on social networking sites are not mentioned.

The calling number on the website is missing.

Item returns and exchanges must be made between 15 days.

Payment methods: The customers can make payments via Mastercard, visa, credit and debit cards.

The Alexa rank is 5110114

The advantages of purchasing at CurlyBoho

The website sells top-notch graphic t-shirts.

The items are offered at a significant discount

Every purchase worldwide receives free shipping.

The drawbacks of purchasing from CurlyBoho

On the website, there are no ratings or reviews.

The social networking contacts listed there are meaningless.

The website lacks a customer service phone number.

CurlyBoho Reviews by the customers :

We all know that the legitimacy of a site must be verified by consumer feedback. We looked into several evaluation sites on the internet because of this but could not find any clear information about the comments.

Similar to this, nothing is said on the official site. Honest evaluations and ratings are so difficult to obtain. Click here to check How to Get Money From Paypal if scammed.

The bottom line:

After considering all these factors, we concluded that these websites providing online graphic t-shirts and other items are unreliable because they have not received reliable customer feedback. Readers should read How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card Scam before entering personal information on the website.

Share your queries and experience with the website using the comment section given below.