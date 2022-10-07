Is Desert Wolf Store Scam Or Legit {Oct} Read Reviews!

Is Desert Wolf Store Scam or Legit? Kindly read this post below to check if the website is legit and safe.

Do you wish to buy branded shoes online? The Desert Wolf store located in the United States can help you. However, Is Desert Wolf Store Scam or Legit? We have determined some essential points in this post so that you can know if the store is safe to shop at. Kindly go through the points below.

The legitimacy of the Desert Wolf Store!

Trust Count: The Desert Wolf Store has a five percent trust score. The shoppers should not believe such stores.

Enrollment Date : February 11, 2022, is the discovery date of Desert Wolf Store. The life expectancy is short and the least trustworthy.

Registrar : Desert Wolf Store is registered through NAMECHEAP INC

Expiry Date: February 11, 2023, is the Desert Wolf Store’s expiration date.

Shopper’s Views : No Desert Wolf Store Reviews are available on the shoe collection online or on the official website.

Brief of Desert Wolf Store

Desert Wolf Store is an online shopping store that sells shoes of various brands. They have:

Air Jordan

Yeezy

Gucci

Air Force

Air Max

BALENCIAGA

Nike Dunk

Features

URL: https://desertwolfstore.com/

Email Id: s upport@desertwolfstore.com

Address: 10 Josephine Dr, United States , Charlestown, RI 02813

Phone Number: (+1) 401 208 2288

Return Policy: One can return products within 30 days.

Shipment Policy : The estimated shipping time takes 12 to 15 days.

Payment Details : MasterCard, Visa, Stripe, American Express.

Positive Points

24/7 customer service is available.

Negative Points

Social media networks are missing.

Desert Wolf Store Reviews

The store has shared its contact details, but it is not enough to judge the trustability of an online site. We cannot trust this website because there are no reviews on their shoe collection. No reviews are found on online review sites. We checked its availability on social networks but did not find its network. One should not rely on the least famous online sites. Customers should not share credit card details, as credit card scammers can scam you.

Final Summary

Summing up this post on Is Desert Wolf Store Scam or Legit, we learned about the legitimacy and found that the website is short-lived and the trust count is abysmal. So, we determine that it looks like a doubtful store. The readers must know some safety procedures to avoid PayPal Scamming.

What is your suggestion on the authenticity of the Desert Wolf Store? Please comment with your thoughts.