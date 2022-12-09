Is Designacid Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Reviews Here!

Read comprehensive reviews unavailable elsewhere to know Is Designacid Scam or Legit. Also, learn about its features and legitimacy.

When you ask about the comfort of your lovable pets, the best products must be considered. Did you come across designacid.com offering unique products for dogs in Australia and the United States?

Are you looking to buy pet products from a popular site, as designacid.com has a low visitor count? Did you know designacid.com is registered on a server that hosts low-rated websites? Therefore, let’s check Is Designacid Scam or Legit?

Is Designacid Legit?

Designacid Creation— 23rd-October-2022 at 7:00:00.

Designacid Age— one month and sixteen days.

Designacid Last updated on— 28th-November-2022 at 07:00:00, suggesting business continuity.

Designacid Expiry— 23rd-October-2023 at 7:00:00.

Designacid life expectancy— ten months and fourteen days.

Alexa Ranking— Designacid gained a poor 5,528,285 Alexa rank.

Threat Profile— 81% (high).

Malware Score— 81% (high).

Spam Score— 34 (average).

Phishing Score— 50% (average).

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 38% (average).

Domain Authority— a terrible score of 1/100.

SSL Status— IP 47.88.32.236 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 48 days.

Trust Score— an awful 1%. Hence, Designacid.com is a scam.

Business ranking— a terrible 1.4%.

Place of origin— Designacid is registered in Arizona, USA.

Designacid Reviews of its Connection Security— Designacid uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Status of Blacklisting— Designacid is not blacklisted.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— censored using services of PrivacyGuardian.org LLC.

Contact person— unspecified.

Social relations— Designacid is not present on social media.

Brief:

Designacid.com is a young online e-store selling clothing, utilities, and toys for pet animals, specifically for dogs. The owner of Designacid is using unpaid services, due to which their identity is not published.

The mission statement of Designacid.com was stolen from several websites, including barkrule.com, caletip.com, gaopeng.buzz, coatepic.com, and veontitem.com.

Its mission statement is generic. Hence, it clues on Is Designacid Scam or Legit. The mission statement included redundant information about lighting products not featured on Designacid.com.

Designacid.com offers 42 pet items, including:

GPS tracker band, Thermal mat, Warm clothing, Vacuum fur cleaner, Car stairs, Car seat, Etc.

Features:

Buy nasal spray and lozenges at— https://designacid.com/.

Price— between $1.99 to $19.99.

Physical Address— Meledo Company Limited, 372 Southampton Row, Great London-WC1B SHJ, UK.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— unspecified.

Email address— support@designacid.com, a business email account.

Store locator— Designacid.com does not have any physical stores.

Social media Links— not included.

Customer Reviews and blogs— not supported.

Terms and Conditions— present, but plagiarized.

Privacy policy— present, but plagiarized, accounted to check Is Designacid Scam or Legit ?

Order processing time— Designacid processes an order within two days.

Delivery Policy— Designacid delivers the orders between 10 to 22 days.

Tracking— not possible on Designacid.com.

Shipping Policy— Designacid takes seven to 20 days to ship an order.

Carriers— FedEx, Lao Post Express, DHL, SF express, USPS, and ChinaPost(Express)

Cancellation Policy— unspecified on Designacid.

Cancellation fee— unspecified.

Return Policy— Designacid.com supports 30 days return policy.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Refund policy— unspecified.

Pros:

Worldwide free shipping offered for orders over $34.99

It supports payments in 24 global currencies

Detailed product descriptions, image illustrations, and specifications were included

Easy to navigate and friendly UI

Additional 10% discount on sharing product information on social media

Cons determined in Designacid Reviews:

The cancellation and return policy was stolen from bushhaute.com

The website included a dummy page for tracking orders(https://designacid.com/page/custom/track-your-order)

Difficult to contact designacid.com customer service

Long time for shipping and delivery

Fake claims about its products recommendations on social media

Customers Reviews:

Designacid does not support customer reviews, but its products were rated 5 stars. More than eight website reviews and two YouTube of designacid.com suggest that it is a scam.

No reviews about designacid.com were found on customer review sites, social media, and elsewhere on the internet. Hence, be cautious of PayPal scams, as Designacid.com takes PayPal payments.

Conclusion:

Designacid.com reviews conclude that it is scam and answered Is Designacid Scam or Legit. Its domain services online are unpaid. Designacid was identified as having malware and high threat profile .Designacid’s trust, business, DA, and Alexa ranks are terrible. Designacid.com is registered on the server where several scamming sites were present. Please be cautious of credit card scams, as Designacid.com takes credit card payments.

Were Designacid.com review informative? Please comment below on this article about Designacid.com reviews.

Is Designacid Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. How to initiate returns at Designacid.com?

A return authorization needs to be obtained from customer service over an email.

2Q. What are the exchange terms on Designacid.com?

Designacid.com does not support exchange.

3Q. What is the Mode of Payment accepted at Designacid?

Visa, MasterCard, MastroCard, Amex, and PayPal.

4Q. Does Designacid.com supports newsletters subscription?

Yes.

5Q. Does Designacid.com include the Help and FAQ sections?

No.