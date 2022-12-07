Is Designeroutlets Scam or Legit: Read Designeroutlets Reviews To Reach The Facts!

The article “Is Designeroutlets Scam or Legit “describes the true nature of the site and provides all the technical details necessary to prove its genuine nature.

Are you the type who loves to purchase trending seasonal dresses online? But did you miss the chance to buy seasonal dresses? No need to worry; the Designeroutlets website has stocked its inventory with the season and off-season dresses. If anyone misses the trend, they can also buy at their leisure, this customer-friendly approach is liked by United States customers. However, every online shopping website must be scrutinized, and this article assists readers in determining whether Is Designeroutlets Scam or Legit.

Legitimacy evaluation of the DesignerOutlets website

Before placing an order with a website, it is always necessary to check its legitimacy. This section assists people in determining the website’s genuine authenticity and evaluating it as follows:

Domain age: Designeroutlets domain was registered on 07/06/2018. Thus, the age of the website is four years and six months

Domain expiration date: The domain will get expire on 07/06/2023. It will expire within 7 months

Trust score: It has a good trust score of 80%, which is a good sign to prove its legit nature.

Content originality: Only 38% of the content is unique.

Designeroutlets Reviews : Customer reviews are on their official website and social media platforms. In addition, their customer reviews are also available on internet review platforms like Trustpilot, which is also a good sign.

Registrar Name: 123-Reg Limited

Data protection: HTTPS protocol and SSL data protection certificate are linked with the website, which ensures that the customer data will be encrypted and stored safely.

Missing information: Contact Number

SEO score: 63

Global Alexa ranking: 1818565

Social media presence: They have Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram accounts.

The DesignerOutlets.com website

A group of peers launched this website with one goal: to provide luxury and branded items at a discounted price. Their discounted price makes everyone wonder whether Is Designeroutlets Scam or Legit because they have been selling high-quality products at a nearly 70% discounted price since 2018. And they want to make their customers’ shopping experiences remarkable.

Their high-quality luxury and streetwear clothing and accessories are

For Women: Outerwear, Knitwear, T-Shirts, Tops, Hats, Backpacks, Shoes, and Accessories

For Men: Outerwear, Innerwear, Track Pants, Sweatshirts, Jogging Pants, Polo Shirts, Jeans, Shoes, and Boots.

Kids Wear

Specification of the website

Customers can place orders at: https://designeroutletsales.com

Telephone number: They haven’t provided their contact number

Address information: Hemp House, 160 City Road, London,

Email address: contact@designeroutletsales.com

Newsletter option: It is available for their customers

Payment options: Credit card, Debit Card and electronic payments

Is Designeroutlets Scam or Legit : this website seemed to be a legit one.

Privacy policy: To protect customers’ personal information, this website’s privacy policy is powered by Klarna and will operate by data protection laws.

Shipping policy: Free delivery will be applicable for orders over 250 euros, but purchases less than 250 euros will attract a shipping fee of 4.95 euros. And they won’t ship the products internationally due to Brexit problems.

Return and exchange policy: Customers have to return the product within 21 days of acceptance, and they can also exchange the product for free.

Refund policy: After the returned product’s condition is approved, customers will get their full refunds.

Company name: DOSCOM ltd.

Is Designeroutlets Scam or Legit? The above factors helped us to know more about the website and let us analyze its pros and cons.

Pros

They sell the product at a lower cost.

They offer their customers free delivery options.

The website verifies all its customer reviews, and they have good customer ratings.

The website also has a longer domain age and an 80% trust score.

User-friendly website layout design

The website also has “pay later” options for financially unstable customers.

Cons

In their Designeroutlets Reviews section, some customers reported this website for selling counterfeit brand products. However, their website has publicly and sincerely apologised to them for their behaviour.

Their website is not mentioned in Wikipedia.

Summary of the customer reviews

The website scored the customer ratings of 4.9/5, and all their customer reviews are verified. By analyzing the customer reviews of Designer Outlets on the internet, they scored 3.4/5, and the company is tagged as a verified company. Hence, this website seemed to be a legit one. Readers can read about this PayPal scamming article to stay more vigilant.

Conclusion

As a result, we conclude that the question “ Is Designeroutlets Scam or Legit?” has been answered. The website appeared authentic because it has good customer ratings and a trust score of 80%, indicating the trust it has earned from its customers. Furthermore, there are numerous legitimate proofs to support its authenticity. As a result, people can place orders on this website without difficulty.

Is Designeroutlets Scam or Legit : FAQ

Q.1 What is the trust score of this website?

It scored 80%.

Q.2 Is it safe to order from this website?

Yes, customers can place their orders.

Q.3 Do they accept international orders?

They won’t do international shipping.