Is Dormeo com Scam {August 2022} Checkout Honest Review!

Is this site legit?

Dormeo com is a medium to sell the mattress topper for better back support. However, it isn’t easy to know about the legitimacy of the site when one needs to buy such products. The online shopping market is more susceptible to scams and treachery than physical outlets. The product’s price is feasible and does not burn a hole in the pocket of the consumers.

All the information that will help determine this will be given in this section. To know more about it, please read further.

Website Registration : The website was registered on September 11, 2020. The site is about one year old

Registrar : The domain is registered under the name NameCheap, Inc.dormeousa.com

Trust Factor : The site has a trust factor of 45%. This is considered an average trust index and should be used cautiously.

Buyer's Reviews : The customer reviews are mentioned on the leading site. The reviews are primarily positive, and people have given five stars to the product.

Social Accounts : The site has a social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The consumers can buy the product from many facets, thus increasing the customer base.

Customer Policies : The consumer policies have not been mentioned on the site,

Misplaced Information : Data regarding the owner’s name has not been mentioned. This information makes the site questionable and suspicious.

Data Security : The site has initiated the HTTPS protocol. This gives the site a sense of security.

Brief

The dormer company gives out the premium product of the mattress topper. This mattress topper has an instilled technology that gives better sleeping and smart performance cover. The product is priced reasonably, given the new technology creates a better experience. There are discounts on the site which attracts more customers. The products offered:

Mattress Topper

Pillow

Features of the Dormeo site

Buy a mattress topper from ( https://www.dormeousa.com . )

Email Address : customercare@dormeo-na.com

Company’s Address Info : Dormeo North America, LLC , 3151 Briarpark Dr. Ste 1220, Houston, TX 77042

Phone Number : 1-888-291-1153

Customer reviews are on the leading site. The reviews are primarily positive, and the customers recommend the product.

Return Policy : Return is possible within 30 days

Shipping Policy : Shipping Policy is for 5-7 business days

Payment Modes : VISA, MasterCard, PayPal, AmazonPay, American Express, Discover

Positive Highlights

The reviews on the site favour the product

Customer support is provided 24/7

FAQs’ answers are provided on the site

The site provides online bot for communicating any problem

The site provides 10 year warranty of the product.

Negative Highlights

The owner’s name is not given

Reviews

There are customer reviews that are mentioned on the site of former. The site shows excellent responses from the consumers of the product. The customers mention that the product exceeds their expectations and should be used by more and more people. One customer even mentioned that they bought two. However, the trust index of the site is average. Thus, we recommend the site but only when used with caution.

There is a low rank of the site when checked on Alexa Rank. Our readers can acquire more information about the fraudulent acts of credit cards.

Final verdict

In summation, one can say that the consumers like the site. They are pleased with the product. On the other hand, the site does not disclose the owner's information. Thus, it can be concluded that the site while is good for use, one has to be careful while using it. Consumers can also learn about PayPal Scams via this report. Please check this link to learn more about online shopping.

