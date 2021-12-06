Is Duints Legit (Dec) Read Reliable Website Reviews!

Please read this article to answer your question Is Duints Legit regarding an online store that sells multiple items related to fashion, household, etc.

Do you want to buy the latest designed garments? Are you looking for sturdy toys for your kid? Or, are you interested in some washroom accessories? If your answer to any of these questions is yes, please read on to know more about a new portal dealing with multiple items.

In today’s composition, we have answered the question, which customers from several nations, including the United States, want to determine. Therefore, please continue reading to get complete knowledge concerning Is Duints Legit.

Is Duints Authentic?

Before you know the products that this website provides, it will be helpful to first learn about the legitimacy of this portal. We have searched on the Internet about this website and gathered the facts mentioned below.

Website Age – One and a half months old, as the website’s creation date is 20 October 2021.

Website Trust Index – 1%, categorized as a Very Bad Trust Score.

Ranking in Alexa – 1,978,735, which is a low rank and depicts poor traffic to this portal.

Customer Reviews – The designers have not provided any section where buyers can write the Duints Reviews or feedback about its products.

Social Media Linking – The platform does not have any links with social media forums.

Grammatical Errors – The Shipping and Refund Policies contain incorrect language and repetitive sections.

Poor Web Design – The designers have not categorized the products properly and have clubbed too many items under the Clearance Sale section.

Contact Details – The contact address available on this portal does not correspond to the website’s office or store. As per the sources on the Net, it is a residential property sold on 23 December 2019,

The above facts suggest that this website is suspicious. However, we cannot declare Is Duints Legit as the developers have launched it recently.

What is Duints?

Duints is an online electronic commerce website that sells numerous products related to households, toys, fashion, etc. Some items include bags, hats, shoes, barbeque thermometer, foldable bathtub, kids scooter, foam building blocks, etc.

Specifications

Portal Type – An online e-commerce website that provides various items of fashion, household, toys, electronics, etc.

Portal Address – https://www.duints.com/

Physical Address – 120, Walden Ridge Way, Summerville, South Carolina-29485, US

Telephone Number – (+1) 213 866 7610 ‬

E-mail Addresses – support@duints.com, duints.s@outlook.com

Sorting Option – Present

Filtering Option – It is available only

Social Media Connections – Absent, influencing your opinions regarding Is Duints Legit .

Privacy Policy and Terms of Use – Mentioned

Payment Options – PayPal and debit and credit cards of Visa, JCB, American Express, etc.

Shipment Details – Standard shipping time is 10 to 22 working days. No shipping is available outside the United States . Shipment charges are $9.95 below orders of $50 and free above this threshold.

Return and Refund Information – Buyers must return the products within 30 days of their receipt. The team shall refund the amount within 7 to 14 days.

Price of Products – Mentioned in USD.

Advantages

The size guides of the clothing items are explanatory.

The designers have mentioned all legal points under the Terms and Conditions.

Disadvantages Reaffirming Is Duints Legit

There are too many products on this website that seems doubtful. Moreover, the developers have not organized these items correctly, and miscellaneous products are under the Clearance sale.

The website does not provide shipping outside the US. Thus, customers in other nations cannot utilize this portal.

There is no segment on this website where customers can share their reviews.

The website lacks social media connections, and thus, shoppers cannot trust it.

The contact address pertains to a residential plot whose images are available on the Web. Thus, it does not belong to this e-commerce store.

Duints Reviews

This website has no reference on major reviewing forums like Amazon, Trustpilot, Reddit, or Quora. It seems that buyers could not trust this website as it is new, and thus they have not yet purchased any item from this portal. Furthermore, we could not retrieve any data from the portal itself as it does not have any customer reviews section. Therefore, please be aware of the Easy and Simple methods of refund from PayPal before indulging in such portals.

Conclusion

We request you not purchase items from this doubtful website. However, we cannot declare Is Duints Legit as it is new. Hence, please go through How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam to remain cautious. Also, you may like to read about remote-controlled toys

and their types.

Please write your views about this website below.