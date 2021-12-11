Is Dw Boots Legit {Dec} Read The Entire Review Here!

We bring you a comprehensive review to decide Is Dw Boots Legit? Before you shop on dwboots.shop, please read this article.

Are you planning to buy boots to cover the whole foot and lower legs? Are you looking for boots to protect your lower legs from water, snow, arduous work and hazardous material? Would you like the boots to look stylish like Cowboy boots, Russian boots, Chelsea boots, Wellington boots (or) Rigger boots?

You may explore dwboots.shop in the United Kingdom and the United States. But, before purchasing, we advise you to read Is Dw Boots Legit.

The legitimacy of dwboots.shop:

Creation of Domain : 31st October 2021 at 07:00:00 AM.

Website Age: the website was created one month and eleven days back.

Website Expiry: 31st October 2022 at 07:00:00 AM.

Trustworthiness : the trust rank of dwboots.shop is 1%(Terrible).

Country of origin: The United States is the country of origin for dwboots.shop.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 100/100. The website is categorized as suspicious.

Threat Profile: 99/100. dwboots.shop may run malicious scripts in the background to capture personal information.

Phishing Score: 99/100. dwboots.shop may try to access your user I.D., passwords (or) payment information.

Dw Boots Reviews on Malware Score: 99/100. dwboots.shop may install small applications, ads (or) Trojans on your device

Spam Score: 96/100. dwboots.shop may send unwanted e-mails (or) SMS to your contact addresses.

Social relations: dwboots.shop is not present on social media.

Brief of dwboots.shop:

Dwboots.shop is a commercial website specifically selling Dr Martens men’s, women’s and kid’s shoes. The dwboots.shop tries to show that the website has been in existence for a long time by mentioning how the Griggs family started making shoes in 1901 and how many music artists featured Dr Martens Boots on the stage.

To check Is Dw Boots Legit, we reviewed the catalogue for 426 variants of shoes on dwboots.shop. It features:

Chap Boots,

Wedge Boots,

Thigh-Length Boots,

Gumboots,

Cowboy Boots,

Wellington Boots,

Mukluks,

Chelsea Boots, Etc.

Features:

Website URL: https://dwboots.shop/.

E-mail address: support@drmartensus.com.

Address: The Dr Martens Store, 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Space-2370, Los Angeles, CA-90067.

Contact details: not provided.

Social media links: not provided.

Owner’s details: the owner information about dwboots.shop is hidden using internet censorship.

Conditions of Use: Mentioned but copied from several sites. It is a negative factor to decide Is Dw Boots Legit .

Shipping: dwboots.shop does not ship products to P.O. Box address. All products have a free standard shipment. There is a processing time of 4 to 7 business days.

Delivery Policy: The product may take 12 to 15 days for delivery from the date of shipment.

Tracking: The customer will receive an e-mail with the tracking number from dwboots.shop.

Returns: The timeline of the return window at dwboots.shop is not provided. You need to notify customer service about the returns within 15 days.

Refund: Shipment charges are not refundable. This point is considered to check Is Dw Boots Legit . Once the product is returned in undamaged condition, original packing with original receipt, an e-mail will be sent about refund details. Dwboots.shop will credit the refund within seven business days.

Payment mode: Visa, PayPal, MasterCard and Stripe.

Pros:

End of season sale on dwboots.shop offers up to 80% discount,

Free standard shipping from dwboots.shop,

Different varieties of Boots to suit every occasion under one roof,

Cons:

No other brand of shoe is sold on dwboots.shop,

It is unclear if dwboots.shop is authorized to sell Dr Martens boots,

No product reviews and customer blog sections are present on dwboots.shop,

Customer Dw Boots Reviews:

Dwboots.shop is pointed out as a SCAM and FAKE website on several reliable reviewing sites. There are products available from dwboots.shop on shopping sites like Amazon. All five reviews on such shopping sites were rated at five stars. Hence, such reviews are not reliable.

There are no product reviews found on dwboots.shop. Customer reviews online (Reddit) also points out dwboots.shop to be a SCAM. Few reviews on YouTube also show that dwboots.shop is potentially a SCAM website. As dwboots.shop takes payments via PayPal, please be cautious of PayPal scams. Dwboots.shop has a terrible Alexa ranking of 7,682,005.

Conclusion:

Based on the above details on Is Dw Boots Legit, we can say the dwboots.shop is not a legitimate website as it has a terrible trust score; it has a high threat profile and poor online reviews. Due to the high threat profile, we suggest you not access dwboots.shop. As it takes payment via Credit Cards, please be cautious about Credit Card Scams.

Were dwboots.shop reviews informative? Please share your views on the dwboots.shop write-up.