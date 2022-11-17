Is Earrs Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read The Reviews Here!

Read this post on Is Earrs Scam or Legit to learn about the features, legitimacy details and positive and negative points related to the website.

Do you love wearing jewellery? Are you looking for comfortable jewellery solutions? If yes, then you are on the right page because, in this article, we will be introducing readers to a website called E’arrs. E’arrs website in the United States provides good quality jewellery solutions. If you are interested in this website, please read this post on Is Earrs Scam or Legit.

Legitimacy data of E’arrs shop

E’arrs shop claims to sell excellent quality products; however, before exploring this website, we will advise you to read some of the crucial legitimacy details of the website. Some of the details are listed below:

Website creation: E’arrs shop was registered on 9 th April 1997, which means this website is 25 years old

Registrar: Wild West Domains, LLC registered E’arrs shop

Trust score: E’arrs shop has a good trust score of 76%

Social media accounts: E’arrs shop is available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok, YouTube and Pinterest

Data security: E’arrs shop uses HTTPS protocol for safe data transfer

Customer’s feedback: We were unable to find any Earrs Reviews on the official website of the shop

Policies and schemes : The important policies like shipping, return, refund, privacy, and terms and services are precisely explained in the website’s layout.

Missing credentials : Almost everything that is required for customers while shopping was available on the website

Introduction

E’arrs shop is a website selling a variety of jewellery. They also provide jewellery solutions for people with sensitive skin. The following are some of the products offered by E’arrs shop:

Earrings

Charms

Bracelets

Necklaces

Ear care solutions

Jewellery solutions box kits

Read further information to learn more about Is Earrs Scam or Legit.

Features of E’arrs shop

URL: https://www.earrs.com/

Email address: sales@earrs.com

Customer care number: +1 800-521-1082

Company address: 1647 Oakbrook Dr, Suite A, GAINESVILLE, GA, 30507, United States

Return policy: Return policy is available on the website. However, the exact days customers can return their products are unavailable.

Refund policy: Customers can get their money refunded within ten days of the return of the product.

Delivery time: Customers can get their products delivered within 14 days of purchase

Payment methods: Amazon pay, Amex, Discover, Mastercard, Google pay, Maestro, Shop pay, Venmo, PayPal, Visa, Diners Club, and Meta pay are some of how customers can make payment

Earrs Reviews

There were no reviews available on the official website. However, we found some reviews on online shopping websites where customers gave a 3.5 rating out of 5 to Earrs products. Other than this, there were no reviews on the online review sites. Besides this, we have yet to come across any other reviews on the social media platforms of E’arrs. Because this website has no reviews, it is tough to decide whether it offers good services. We suggest that readers look at credit card fraud through this post.

Final verdict

To summarise this content on Is Earrs Scam or Legit, E’arrs is an old website with a good trust score. The only drawback was that we didn’t find any reviews on the website anywhere. So, customers might explore this website. However, it is necessary to take some safety measures to stay clear of internet fraud. Readers are advised to check out some steps to avoid PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to learn more about Earrings

Is Earrs Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What does the E’arrs shop sell?

E’arrs shop sells pieces of jewellery online.

Q2. How old is E’arrs shop?

E’arrs shop is almost 25 years old.

Q3. What is the trust score of E’arrs shop?

E’arrs shop has a trust score of 76%

Q4. Does E’arrs shop provides a return and refund policy?

E’arrs shop has explained its return and refund policy on its website.

Q5. How can we contact the E’arrs shop?

Customers can contact the shop by email address, telephone number and company address, as mentioned in this article on Is Earrs Scam or Legit.

Q6. How long does it take to receive the products?

It takes approximately 14 days for the products to reach the customer’s doorstep.

Q7. What do the customer’s reviews say about E’arrs shop?

We could not find any customer reviews on the official website or online review sites.