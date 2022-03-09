Is Ellwen Legit {March 2022} Read Detailed Reviews Here!

Is Ellwen Legit has analyzed an e-commerce platform selling women’s wear and presented its findings for online shoppers.

Are you muddled while making your online purchase and unable to make your buying decision? Many shoppers in Australia get lured by attractive offers from an online store, but lack of trust makes them postpone their buying.

Our legit reviews provide customers with legit facts and help them make their shopping decisions. In this write-up, we investigate an e-commerce portal selling women’s wear at affordable prices.

Since this store has started its operation recently, Is Ellwen Legit has made an effort to check its legitimacy.

Legit Data Analysis of Ellwen Com:

People can find all the legit facts related to this women’s wear store in this section of the review. It will allow them to make their independent purchasing decision after carefully assessing these data.

Data related to customer review, Alexa ranking, Domain age, and trust index are listed below by our investigating team.

Domain age – It is one month old site (19 th January 2022)

Domain expiry – This domain will expire on 19 th January 2023.

Owner’s detail – Not mentioned on any web page of the portal.

Trust score – According to the Ellwen Reviews team finding, it has a trust score of 2 percent point.

Customer reviews – we cannot find any customer feedback for products sold on Ellwen com.

Social media sites – Tough social media icons are available on this website, but we could not find any social media account for Ellwen online store.

Physical address – Contact us page of this site has the physical address of this company, but we are not able to verify it.

Alexa ranking – Alexa internet has given 5550111 ranks this portal, indicating little traffic on this site.

Trust index – Is Ellwen Legit team found a 38.1 percent trust index for this portal.

Missing pages – Most of the important policy pages for this site are available.

Plagiarism – This website’s text and image content appear similar to a suspicious portal and lack originality.

What is Ellwen Com Web Portal?

Ellwen com is an e-commerce platform claiming to sell handmade woven fabric at discounted rates to the United States. According to its website, customers can buy hundreds of products from the same manufacturer and avail discounts of up to eighty percent.

Some of the women’s wear available on this platform are two-piece suits, Cardigan, tops, and casual shirts. Is Ellwen Legit team found the discount pattern given on this site is based on the purchase of additional products.

Twenty percent discount for the second buy, thirty percent discount for the third buy, and eighty percent for the fifth buy. To further check the legitimacy of Ellwen, its specifications, pros, and cons are discussed in the next section.

Specifications:

Domain name – ellwen.com

Website address – https://www.ellwen.com

Product sold – women’s clothing

Email address – service@ellwen.com

Physical address – Kentesh Ltd, 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, England

Contact details – Not given

Shipping method – Delivery time of 10-5 days

Return Policy – Within 30 days of delivery.

Newsletter – Available

Payment method – PayPal

Is Ellwen Legit Pros for this Website?

C ustomers can get discounts up to on bulk buying.

A shipping policy of 7-15 days is the standard delivery time.

Thirty days of return period is sufficient time for customers.

Email addresses and newsletters will help shoppers in solving their queries.

Cons for Ellwen Com Portal:

A low trust score points to the suspicious nature of this website.

Lack of customer review for Ellwen products will create doubt in shoppers’ minds.

Payment options are limited for the buyer.

Contact and owner details are missing for this site.

Text and images of these sites lack originality and are similar to dubious sites.

What are Ellwen Reviews for this Platform?

This portal is less than two months old, and it’s hard to find any customer reviews for products sold on it. The about us page of Ellwen mentions that it has received favorable feedback from many buyers, but we cannot find it.

Most of the legit rating websites have given a low rating to this online women’s wear portal and find it highly suspicious. We cannot find a single review of Ellwen products on the public review website.

To find out details of PayPal-related Scams, click here.

Final verdict

Is Ellwen Legit team has thoroughly investigated this portal and found: some facts like the site’s age and lack of customer review. against it. Therefore we advise shoppers to remain alert while purchasing from this platform.

Shoppers can share their views on scam websites in the comment section below. People finding ways to get their credit card refund can read here.