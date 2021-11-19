Is Ethereum Meta Legit (Nov 2021) Decoding Truth Here!

The guide shares the details to help investors know Is Ethereum Meta Legit or a Scam.

In a bid to address the significant weakness of Ethereum, Ethereum Meta was launched. It is the project that aims to address the lack of privacy common in Ethereum. The project promotes Smart Contracts where no family, friends, or foe can see how much and what you have purchased.

The project even focuses on including the Zero-Knowledge Snarks into the system. The foundation works as the umbrella where all the funding and expenses for the project’s development will be managed.

It claims ensuring complete transparency for the Worldwide community. But, Is Ethereum Meta Legit or a Scam?

What is Ethereum Meta?

Ethereum Meta is the Cryptocurrency available for trading with the ticker symbol ETHM, and it operates on the Ethereum Platform. The token is launched to address the common weakness of Ethereum, the lack of privacy.

With the new Smart Contract, the project enables direct anonymous payment between the two parties. Thus, the transactions are carried out along with standard transactions, but anonymously. Besides, the token also mixes the transaction tokens by utilizing the wallets controlled by the Smart Contracts, thereby maintaining complete transparency and protecting the network’s agreement for Worldwide investors.

Ethereum Meta is accessible via a regular ETH wallet. However, many investors want to know Is Ethereum Meta Legit or a scam despite all these facts.

What is the Market Statistics of the Token?

As per the updates, the live value of the token is $4.15e-8, with a decline of 1.50%. Additionally, the last known trading volume of the token is $1 378 478. Thus, the token recorded a decrease in trading by 3.38%.

The market capitalization is $2 073.36, based on which it has secured the marketing ranking of #2727. Therefore, the fully diluted market capitalization of the token is $41 089 586.80. Besides, the circulating supply of the token is 50 010 379 198, and the max supply of the token is 991 099 000 000 000 ETHM.

Is Ethereum Meta Legit or Scam?

Before investing in the token, many investors are eager to learn whether the token is legit or a scam. So, we have analyzed the token online and found some valuable details which are worth mentioning.

The Ethereum Meta is positioned amongst the leading Crypto tokens on major exchanges, but it doesn’t confirm its legitimacy.

Besides, the token has been in existence since 2017, and it indicates that the token has been into the market for a few long now.

The official website of the token also looks highly professional with a well-written whitepaper. But as per the sources, and analysis posts, there are many red flags found on the whitepaper such as no details about the founders. So, investors want to know Is Ethereum Meta Legit or scam.

The token has got mixed reviews, of which negative reviews are more from customers and people are quoting it as a scam. On one reviewing portal, it has got 1/5-star rating and 4.9/5 on the Facebook. Hence trusting the token becomes challenging.

The Concluding Remarks

Crypto investment is a highly risky affair, and investors always prefer checking the legitimacy of the token before investing. However, in terms of Ethereum Meta, we found the token questionable and shady because of multiple negative factors, and reviews mentioned above.

So, people asking Is Ethereum Meta Legit or Scam must know that the legitimacy of the project is questionable. So, before investing, you must research well and learn about all the investors’ reviews for this token. It is also suggested to analyze its online site carefully.

