Is Fableos.com Scam or Legit {Oct} Find Website Review!

This article provides information on the Fableos website and tells the readers Is Fableos.com Scam or Legit with other facts.

Do you find Fabloes.com suspicious because of the deals and offers? Most of the time, users get trapped in these offers and become victims of online scams. Therefore, users in India want to avoid these situations.

So, to know Is Fableos.com Scam or Legit, let’s find out about the website in detail.

Is it okay to trust Fableos.com?

Fableos.com offers great deals and products, but trusting an online website with correct information and other details is another whole thing. On the website, you will find different types of Saree and dresses, but everyone, especially the users in India, wants to know whether they can trust the website or not.

So, let’s check it out.

Fableos.com Review – No positive reviews are mentioned, and no customer reviews are found.

Domain age- 1 month and 8 days old.

A trust score of 2% shows that the website is unsuitable for trusted information.

Plagiarism on the website- 100%

Alexa rank- is 2555961 globally, and their country rank is not mentioned.

There’s no About Us section and no information regarding the company or the owner.

Payment Method- Visa, MasterCard, Diner’s Club, JCB, and many more.

About the website

To know Is Fableos.com Scam or Legit, we need to learn more about the website. Fableos.com is an online website that gives various choices of sarees made from fabrics like silk, print linen, animal zari, and others.

However, before proceeding any further, let’s check the legitimacy.

Fabelos.com Legitimacy test

Domain created on 06/09/2022

Expiration date- 06/09/2023

Shipping policy says the product will be delivered within 7-8 days

Return is available with Rs.250 processing fee.

The contact email is Fabelos32@gmail.com, and the telephone number- is +91 9408544368

Official Address: F-103, Dream Arcade, Varachha, Surat-395006.

Pros regarding the Fableos.com Review

Offers great varieties of sarees at a reasonable and affordable price.

Cons

The users didn’t know who the website owner was and which company supported the products.

Detailed reviews

There is no customer review on the website, so we cannot know whether the website is legit. However, looking at different reviews, it falls in the suspicious category. To learn about a similar situation, check out the PayPal Scam.

Conclusion

Is Fableos.com Scam or Legit? The final answer is that the website is suspicious and isn’t considered a good choice for online shopping. You can either wait for more reviews or choose a trusted website. Take a look at the Credit Card Scam.

What do you think about the website? Please comment below.