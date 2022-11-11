Is Factor-stone.com Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Reviews

If you’re thinking of buying from Factor-stone, please check out the entire post to learn, Is Factor-stone.com Scam or Legit.

Are you a fashionista? Are you searching for fashionable dresses and footwear? If you a native of the United States, we have great news for you. Today we will discuss an online shopping portal from where you can get your desired dress and footwear. But before taking any steps, we should learn: Is Factor-stone.com Scam or Legit?

Check out the legitimacy points!

The trust score of the website is horrible, only 1%.

The domain is not old at all. It is only four months and eight days old. It was created on 2nd July 2022.

The domain will expire on 2nd July 2023.

The owner’s name is missing from the website.

The website has 0% pirated content which is a good sign.

There is no ranking of this website in Alexa.

The website is HTTPS protected.

The website lacks Factor-stone.com Reviews on the official page and external sources also.

The website has no malware issues.

The risk score of the website is an average of 55%.

There is no mark of phishing on the website.

No spam issues are available with the website.

The HTTPS status code of the website is 200, which is the most common code.

But there are suspicious activities found on the website.

Details about the website:

The online shopping website named Factor-stone.com has a vast collection of beautiful and designer garments and footwear. Their core vision is to maintain your uniqueness. They promise to give you the best quality and highly professional goods.

Features to know: Is Factor-stone.com Scam or Legit?

URL: https://factor-stone.com/

Company name: Factor-stone

Official email address: factor.stone@gmail.com

If you order above $50, you don’t need to pay extra for shipping.

A 14 days return policy is available.

They accept VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Diners Club International, and Discover for payment.

Social media links are not present.

Pros:

The website is HTTPS protected. It has a vast collection of dresses and footwear. The website is full of unique content. A huge number of policies are available on the official website.

Cons for Factor-stone.com Reviews

There are no details of the company owner. We could not find any official address and reviews on the website. You cannot contact them through a phone call because they do not provide any contact number. The trust score of the website is pathetic.

Customer reviews:

Everyone knows how important customer reviews are to buy any product. But unfortunately, there is not a single review available. On social media platforms, there is no trace of this website. So, before taking any steps, please learn about How to be safe from any credit card scam.

The Final Discussion:

Those who want to know: Is Factor-stone.com Scam or Legit? We can say, please do not believe such websites that have no owner’s details or contact details. After all the research, we can call the website a scam. We suggest you choose a genuine website–.

You can also learn about tips against PayPal scams. Will you still choose to buy dresses from this website? Please comment below.