Is Famiilyshop Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Honest Reviews!

The below post contains all the details that the customer needs to know to determine, Is Famiilyshop Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for an online website where you can get customized products? Do you want to gift your family members a customized ornament, shirt, or anything else? Are you fed with browsing different portals as per each family member’s wish? Do you know the trendy portal name Famiilyshop.com?

Customers from different countries, especially from the United States eagerly look for existing customer reviews and other crucial data. This is because they want to determine whether, Is Famiilyshop Scam or Legit before putting their hard-earned money into this website.

Check all the legitimacy factors.

This domain was registered on 2nd July 2020; that is, it has existed for more than two years.

The portal will expire on 2nd July 2020; less than a year is left.

The trust index scored by this portal is 58.4%.

This domain has scored 45% trust, which is an average ranking.

The owner’s details were found to be hidden under paid WHOIS services.

This platform secures a valid HTTPS connection.

Any blacklist engine does not detect this domain.

The official platforms contain 100% positive Famiilyshop Reviews , with no single negative marking, and all are rated 5-stars for their services.

No social media links are present on the official portal.

The threat, Phishing, and malware scores are not dictated for this portal.

Website popularity is very poor, that is, 1914441.

Proximity to the suspicious domain has scored 23.

About Famiilyshop.com

This portal deals in various customized trends for fashion and carnival. You can get customized blankets, shirts, and ornaments. You can get other family gifts, which will help you see sharing a memory with your family that can get a big smile on their face.

The main aim of this portal is to deliver the following:

Excellent products at reasonable prices.

Excellent customer support.

Is Famiilyshop Scam or Legit: Check From Specifications!

URL- https://famiilyshop.com/

Email id – support@famiilyshop.com

Phone number- not provided.

Address- not mentioned.

Chat Process: 24*7 online support is present on the official page.

Shipping Policy: Maximum processing time is 3 business days.

Delivery policies: 99% of products are delivered within 7-10 business days. However, there might delay due to COVID protocols.

Name: Registered name showing is Getcus Store under DMCA section.

Cancellation Policy: you can create a request within 24 hours of placing an order.

Return Policies: 5-days only if there found any defect that too needs to share the respective details as guided on the official page.

Payment Methods: All Debit & Credit Cards, including PayPal.

Pros for Famiilyshop Reviews

Presence of live chat on the official page.

Active email ID is present.

The complaint submitting option is given.

Average ratings for trust score and index.

A 5-day return policy is present.

A valid HTTPS connection is present.

Good reviews & ratings are present on the official page.

Cons

The owner’s details are hidden under WHOIS paid services

Absent of reviews on external sources.

No social media links are present.

Reviews from Existing Customers!

This online portal does contain positive reviews and perfect ratings on its official page. But unfortunately, no social media handle or other trusted platforms contains any Famiilyshop Reviews from existing customers. In addition to this, click here to check the PayPal scam-protecting tips.

The Final Summary

Based on our research, we are still determining whether this portal is a scam or legit. Many factors favour this and are giving a signal for a red alert. But, as the scoring is good and an active social handle is present, you can take a risk after going through all its policies.

Still, it’s better to wait till it fetches some authentic reviews, and you can visit other legit portals. Moreover, click here to learn the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

What do you think about its legitimacy? Please comment.

Is Famiilyshop Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is the email address for registering a complaint?

support@famiilyshop.com

Q2. Is the company registered with the Garamode clothing name?

No, it is registered with the Getcus Store under DMCA section

Q3. Are the owner’s details present for this domain?

No, the details are hidden under the WHOIS paid services.

Q4. Is there any cancellation policy applicable after placing an order?

Yes, you can cancel the order within 24 hours.

Q5. In how many days can the customer raise the return request?

Within a 5-days of receiving the product, check the official page for the guided protocols.

Q5. Is the shipping fee returnable to the customer?

No, it has not been mentioned anywhere on the official site.