Is Fitpulse Legit {Nov 2021} Read the Entire Review Now

Read this article, know the quality of products offered by this site, and confirm that it Is Fitpulse Legit.

Are you bored of living the same lifestyle during the lockdown? Do you want to maintain your body health and physique? Are you confused about which website would be best to shop fitness equipment and accessories from? Then, you should go through the below article as it contains all the necessary information and specifications about this website named Fitpulse.com.

Many people belonging to Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil want to know that Is Fitpulse Legit. So keep reading this article till the conclusion to know more.

Is this website legit?

Due to the lockdown, the majority of people have shifted to online shopping rather than going to offline stores. So, there are many newly created websites in the market. Many of these websites are legit and some of them are fake and fraudulent. So it is the customer’s responsibility to check on legitimacy points about a website. Read the below points and know if this site is safe or not:

This website was created on 28 October 2020 making this site more than a year old.

We got many Fitpulse Reviews on the website and amazon.

We got to see Instagram and Facebook pages linked to this site with a few followers.

The trust rank obtained by Fitpulse.com is 50%

Alexa rank doesn’t seem pleasing.

The address did not look accurate.

We found huge discounts on products which looked unrealistic.

What is Fitpulse.com?

Fitpulse.com is an online e-commerce website based in the United States. The website offers products and accessories related to fitness and personal healthcare. As we go through the website, we can see a good range of products offered to the customers. You can avail of the below-provided product from this site:

Massage Gun

Mini trampolines

paddleboards

We also found that this website is present on Facebook and Instagram. Considering Is Fitpulse Legit, the products offered by this site are also available on Amazon with good reviews.

Specifications

Reach the official website via this URL: https://fitpulsestore.com.

Free shopping on all orders is available.

To deliver the products internationally it would take 7-10 days

A 30-day refund is available

No specific details on order cancellation.

Email address is support@fitpulsestore.com

Contact details are 001 856 (474) -1017

The official address is Unit #799 275 New North Road London, N1 7AA, UK

Payment modes are Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, JCB, PayPal.

Read the below pros and cons to know More.

Pros of this site justifying Is Fitpulse Legit.

The website offers products at a good price

A great range of products is available for purchase on this website.

The products offered by this site are available on Amazon

The website has many 5 star reviews about products.

The website is offering good discount coupons.

HTTPS protocol is followed with a valid SSL certificate.

Cons of Fitpulse.com:

The Alexa rank obtained by this site is not good.

The Trust rank that Fitpulse obtained is 50% which is an average score.

No details on order cancellation are mentioned on the site.

Know if this website is legit by reading the below reviews about this site.

Fitpulse Reviews

The most important information about a website and its legitimacy are checking on its customer reviews or product reviews on various websites.

You can know a good amount of details from these reviews, including the customer service provided by the company, the product quality that is received, and shipping time. But there could be a high possibility that this website is using an internal reviewing system. The products offered by this site are also available on Amazon with good reviews by hundreds of people.

For finalizing the answer for, Is Fitpulse Legit was informative and helpful, please write your valuable feedback in the comment box below.

Know how you can get your money back from a PayPal Scam.

Conclusion :

Our research about Fitpulse.com, contains all the facts and details about this site. But in the end, we would say that this website is dubious and cannot be used to shop from. But still, you should do your research about this website from your end too.

If this article based on Is Fitpulse Legit was informative and helpful then please write your valuable feedback in the below comment box.

Know how to get a refund from a Credit Card Scam.