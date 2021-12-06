Is Fleiming.com Legit (Dec 2021) Get Reliable Reviews!

Is Fleiming.com Legit blog has all you need to know. To make your shopping experience more accessible, we’ve jotted down the crucial facts about the portal.

Are you looking to buy a variety of things by sitting at home? In this busy world, the benefit of online shopping provides convenience and saves lots of time and effort. Here we have found a website that claims to offer various things like clothing, houseware accessories, etc., online.

Fleiming.com is an online platform currently registered in the United States which claims

to provide a vast collection of the latest items. If you are interested in buying from this site, we suggest reading Is Fleiming.com Legit carefully.

Reliability checks on Fleiming.com

We should have a fundamental understanding of the website before acquiring anything online. So, here are a few critical points of the website.

The Domain got approval on 14-07-2021 and has 4 months 21 days.

It has a poor trust score of 1% and it is not trustworthy.

It has 0% pirated content.

We have found a contact number on the website.

The email id has also been given on the website.

The website is not linked to any social networking websites.

There are no Fleiming.com Reviews on social media and from other sources also.

The name and contact information of the owner is hidden.

The Alexa ranking of Fleiming.com is not available.

About Fleiming.com:

Fleiming.com is an online store that sells a wide range of apparel, housewares, and other products for everyday use. On the website, there are numerous options, making it simple for the buyer to choose and purchase. The website interface is user-friendly because it is divided into sections for different purposes.

The website’s wide variety is appealing, and the products themselves appear to be of decent quality. If you intend to purchase from Fleiming.com, we recommend that you first read the blog Is Fleiming.com Legit and then proceed to the purchasing destination.

Specifications of Fleiming.com

Website URL- https://www.fleiming.com .

The Domain will expire on 14-7-2022.

The email address mentioned is service@fleiming.com .

The official address- Buyers can find the shop at Grand union, Beresford Avenue, at Alperton, UK.

Payment methods – The Company accepts payment through various credit and debit cards like Visa, Master Card, Discover, or American Express. So, buyers can opt for these modes and check Is Fleiming.com Legit or another scam.

Shipping charges: The shipping charge is $6.99 as claimed by the website in case of priority shipping, and delivery is free over $39 purchase anywhere in the world.

Phone number : You can contact me via +447727437648.

The shipping policy – It takes 12-20 business days to receive the product.

Return Policy – You can apply for the return within 24 hours of receiving your package.

Refund Policy – The refund is initiated after 14 days of the cancellation or refund and takes 7-10 working days to get done.

Fleiming.com Reviews – There are no authentic reviews found

Cancellation policy – It is mentioned that the buyer can cancel orders within 24 hours from the time of purchase.

Order tracking – The facility of tracking your Order is not provided on the website.

Social media links – The website is not linked to any social media.

Pros of buying from Fleiming.com :

The website is HTTPS protected.

There is a vast collection of products, e.g., houseware, grocery, clothing.

It also provides free shipping.

Cons of buying from Fleiming.com :

The owner’s information is hidden.

The website is the least popular and lack reviews.

Is Fleiming.com Legit or scam- based on reviews

We thoroughly examined the website; however, a general examination does not reflect its credibility. This website has a low trust rating, and all policies, including shipping and tracking, are available to customers. Because the information about the owner is obscured, determining its legitimacy is difficult.

There are currently no customer reviews available. Although the Alexa rating is relatively low, the payment method is online. Thus there is a chance of being scammed.

Here we suggest readers check how to Get Your Money Back From Paypal if Scammed.

Conclusion:

Is Fleiming.com Legit or a Scam? According to our findings, there is very little information on this website to verify its legality. It isn’t easy to be genuine if you don’t use social media. This website offers various daily use products like housewares . So, we recommend that purchasers learn more about How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card Scam by leaving a comment below about their experience with the website.