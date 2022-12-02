Is Flippep Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Entire Reviews Here

The below-given article “Is Flippep Scam or Legit” has details on the website. We have discussed the legitimacy factors of the website.

Christmas is around the corner; thus, people in the United States and around the world must have started shopping for the same. Let us read Is Flippep Scam or Legit?

Is Flippep.com Scam or Legit?

Nowadays, physical shopping has evolved into an online store with wide varieties, but people still fall victim to scams on these websites. As a result, it is essential to confirm the website’s legitimacy.

Domain’s Expiration Date: This site will be terminated on 27th September 2023.

Domain’s Age: The age of this website is just two months and some days.

Domain’s Registration Date: The website was registered on 27th September 2022.

Feedback and Reviews: We searched for feedback, but we could not find any Flippep Reviews .

Trust Score of the Website: This website has a terrible trust score of just 1 percent.

On the website, they have provided a Shipping policy, Payment methods, our details, and Intellectual property rights details.

The refund policy, return policy, privacy policy, and contact details are missing.

The store has provided the address of their warehouse, located in Vernon, CA.

The black Friday clearance sales are live on the website.

The website has not been present on any social media platforms.

They have no social media connection.

From the above-explained factors, the answer to the question Is Flippep Scam or Legit? It seems negative as the website doesn’t look trustable.

What Is Flippep.com?

This online store has limited options. They sell very random things on their website. The items are listed below:

Wristwatch

Fishing Bag

Personalized T-shirts

Christmas Wreath

Jumbo sofa

Jacket

Christmas street lights, etc.

Specifications of Flippep.com

Products offered – Jacket, watches, Car mirror cover of Football World Cup 2022, Hide and seek tunnel for cat, etc.

Website URL: https://flippep.com/

Payment Methods– Customers can pay through PayPal, VISA cards, Master cards, Discover cards, JCB cards, etc.

Email Address – Not available.

Warehouse Address – 49th Street, Vernon, California, U.S.

Flippep Reviews – No reviews are available, not even on trusted websites.

Shipping & Handling – They provide shipping free of charge, but they didn’t mention international orders.

Delivery Time: The order will be dispatched within 48 hours of receiving the order.

Contact Number – No contact details available.

Social Media – Not available

Return – Unfortunately, no information on the return or refund of the order is available at the moment.

On the website, they have given an option of tracking your order.

Positive Highlights

The website has given its warehouse address.

The website has given shipping policy and newsletter facility.

Dispatch time is also mentioned.

Plenty of payment methods are available.

Negative Highlights

The website needs to give proper policies.

No contact details are provided.

No reviews are available on the website itself or anywhere on the internet.

No social media presence is also a negative factor.

Reviews of Flippep.com

Feedbacks and testimonials from past customers are crucial for turning a potential customer into a customer. But, this website does not have a single review of its products. We could also not collect feedback from other trusted portals for reviews and social media. So, to answer the question, Is Flippep Scam or Legit? It is tough. To protect yourself from a potential Credit Card Scam, read some points here.

Conclusion

After going through all the legitimacy factors properly, the website is not looking trustworthy. It lacks several factors that make a good shopping website . Read here to avoid any PayPal Scams.

Have you bought anything from Flippep? Do let us know the reviews below.

