Is Football Titans Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Read Reviews!

Is Football Titans a legitimate store? Check legitimacy details!

Football Titans offer huge options for people purchasing FIFA world cup merchandise. Look for more details on the website to know whether purchasing from this online store would be the right decision.

Domain age- The website’s domain age is 20/09/2022.

Trust score- The trust rating of the store is 1%.

Reviews- We have not received any response related to Football Titans Reviews .

Alexa Score- The Alexa rank stands at 3411128.

Plagiarism details- The store presents false information and directs the users toward plagiarism.

Address legitimacy- We do not think the address is legit.

Social media websites- There are no social media links attached.

Unrealistic discounts- Discounts are present on all items.

Owner’s information- The owner’s details are unavailable on the website.

Details of the website

The online store sells different kinds of football merchandise from various countries at an affordable cost. The t-shirts look attractive, and it is sure to grab the buyers’ attention at all prices. There is also a range of limited stocks available online.

Features of Is Football Titans Scam or Legit

Domain data- The domain date of the website is 20th September 2022.

URL- https://footballtitan.co.uk

Social media icons- No social media links are provided.

Category- Football T-shirts from various countries.

Return policies- The store offers a 30-days refund policy.

Refund policies- Refunds are delivered within 10 days of the return.

Shipping policies- 4-7 days shipping time is required.

Address details- 71-75 Shelton Street, London, WC2H 9JQ

Email- support@footballtitan.co.uk

Payment methods- VISA, GPay, AMEX

Positive aspects

The store offers various kinds of t-shirts for the FIFA World Cup.

There is a special limited edition range sold.

Negative aspects based on Is Football Titans Scam or Legit

The store has received a negative score of only 1%.

There is no reviews section on the website store where buyers can reveal their purchasing experiences.

We have not found any social media pages that advertise the website or give an apt response to the products sold on this website.

Football Titans Reviews from the buyers.

We have not received any reviews from the buyers, so we cannot trust this website or the products sold on the website. Not even a single person has reviewed the online store, and the common people cannot opt for this store for their purchases.

There are no links mentioned about the social media platform to look out for the advertisement of the products. Crucial information is missing. Read on more to know How to Get A Refund on PayPal.

Conclusion

We can conclude that the website is illegitimate, and people cannot trust the store. The answer to Is Football Titans Scam or Legit is already provided in this article through the reviews and details of the website. For any purchases, people must visit authentic online stores for their purchases.

Is Football Titans Scam or Legit-FAQs

Q.1 What are the items sold on Football Titans?

The football titans sell various football merchandise.

Q.2 Are there discounts available on the products sold?

There are discounts of up to 50% on all the products sold.

Q.3 Are there any other varieties sold on the online website?

The online website does not offer any other items except T-shirts.

Q.4 Is there complete information available on the website?

There need to be complete details available on the website.

Q.5 What are the payment methods accepted?

Payment methods allowed are VISA, GPay, AMEX, and Apple Pay.

Q.6 Are there any details of the delivery policy mentioned?

There are no details of the delivery policy, and details of only shipping policies are allowed.

Q.7 In how many days is the refund provided?

Within 10 days, the refund amount is sent to the bank account.