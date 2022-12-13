Is Footfda Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Honest Reviews!

In the article, you will find the reality of the website footfda.com. We will help you check every detail to estimate, Is Footfda Scam or Legit.

Are you unhappy with your ageing skin? Do you want a perfect solution to regain your beauty? Obesity and ageing are major problems in women after a certain age.

Life for people in the United States is very rough, so they don’t have time to look out for their health and body. Therefore, many solutions and supplements are available in the market that can help you improvise as per your requirement. A new website footfda.com works for women’s Healthcare. So it is necessary to figure out Is Footfda Scam or Legit place.

Details of Footfda.com to check its Legitimacy

Domain age: Footfda.com was created 2 days earlier. The domain is very fresh and unreliable.

Alexa ranking: Global rank of footfda.com is 7769538.

Trust score: Footfda.com obtained a 1% trust score. It can also be possible due to the new domain.

Copied content: Surprisingly, all the content given on the website is 100% genuine.

Owner information: not provided on the website.

Social media: On the website, social media links are available, but when you open those links, it redirects you to social media links of Shopify.com

Customer reviews: Footfda Reviews are missing. The reviews section on every product is blank.

Address proof: address is unavailable, so we cannot verify the address’s legitimacy.

Shipping Policy: Worldwide shipping with a shipping price of $3.99.

About Footfda.com

It is a Health Care website that offers major deals on women’s Healthcare and cosmetics. You can also buy combo packs at a discount price. The company also assures you that you will get a 100% satisfactory result.

Specifications

Domain detail: Women’s cosmetic and Healthcare website

Website URL: https://footfda.com/

A list of contact details and essential information can help you get clarity, Is Footfda Scam or Legit Website?

Domain launch: 10 December 2022

Domain expiry: 10 December 2023

Email id: service@skintenders.com

Contact number: unavailable; that also means you cannot contact the company in an emergency. You can only access the email ID.

Contact address: The location of the company is missing

Return policy: Footfda.com do not facilitate you with any return or refund policy. If you purchase any item from this website, there is no provision to return your item.

Payment Mode: MasterCard people Visa American Express JCB Discover

Currency: USD

Pros Justifying: Is Footfda Scam or Legit

Social media links are present on the website, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Worldwide shipping of products is done.

The email address is given.

Cons

All the social links available on the website are fake, and it redirects to you another website shopify.com

The company does not offer any refund or return.

All the necessary contact information is missing on the website.

The domain is very fresh and suspicious.

1%; trust score is very poor for a website to show its authenticity.

There are no customer reviews or ratings on the website.

Footfda Reviews

A website can’t get any reviews within 2 days of launch. It also shares fake social media links where we can find additional details and reviews of the products. Click on the link to learn more about the PayPal scam.

Wrapping up!

Footfda.com is a new domain, so it is very hard to get any reviews. Furthermore, a lot of information is missing from the website, making it even more suspicious.

Do you prefer to buy any product from this website? Comment below. Also, find out every information about credit card scams.

Is Footfda Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1 What is the main purpose of the website?

The company deals with women’s cosmetics and Healthcare products.

Q2 How many years of experience does the website share?

The company has no experience.

Q3 Does Footfda.com associated with shopify.com?

No, there is no connection between these sites. It is possible, Footfda gave the link to Shopify to fool the customers.

Q4 Who is the owner of the Website?

Information is hidden

Q5 How can we return the product in case we are unhappy?

You cannot return the product on this website.

Q6 Is Footfda Scam or Legit?

There is no legit factor available that can say the company is real.

Q7 How can we track our shipping?

You can use this link (http://www.17track.net/) available on the website.