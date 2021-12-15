Is Footy Classics Legit {Dec} Read The Full Review!

In this post, we have discussed an online shopping portal Footy Classic and whether Is Footy Classics Legit or not.

In this festive season, people are buying a hell of a lot of gifts for their near dear ones and themselves. In the United Kingdom, football is a big thing, and during the festive season, people often gift football merchandise. Footy Classics is such an online shop that sells retro football t-shirts.

But it would be best if you first learned Is Footy Classics Legit to avoid scams before buying t-shirts from the site.

Legitimacy of Footy Classics:

Creation of Domain : The Footy Classics was registered on 6th October, 2021.

Website Age: The site’s domain age is just 2 months and 9 days, which makes us very sceptical about the site’s legitimacy.

Website Expiry: The Footy Classics site’s domain will expire on 6th October 2022. A short domain life expectancy is a red flag while assessing whether the Footy Classics site is legit or a scam.

Trustworthiness : The site has a trust rank of just 1% and has zero Alexa Rank. This point should be taken in Footy Classics Reviews .

Country of origin: The site’s country of origin details are unknown.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 27/100.

Data Safety: The site is safe through a valid HTTPS connection. But this doesn’t ensure total safety.

Website Popularity: Poor.

Domain Blacklisted: The site is not blacklisted by any major blacklist engines.

Threat Profile: 60/100.

Phishing Score: 51/100.

Malware Score: 60/100.

Spam Score: 35/100.

Social relations : The Footy Classics site has profiles on Instagram and Facebook. It has more than 430 followers and over 420 likes on its Facebook page. On their Instagram profile, the site has more than 960 followers.

Brief check on Is Footy Classics Legit

The Footy Classics site is an online store that sells retro football t-shirts. The site promises quality t-shirts for its buyers. The site also provides products that are tailored to the customer’s body size and preference.

Product Range of Footy Classics:

Arsenal FC t-shirts

Aston Villa FC t-shirts

Cardiff City FC t-shirts

Celtic FC t-shirts

Chelsea FC t-shirts

England FC t-shirts

Ireland FC t-shirts

Liverpool FC t-shirts

Manchester United FC t-shirts

Manchester City FC t-shirts

Netherlands FC t-shirts

Newcastle FC t-shirts

Rangers FC t-shirts

Scotland FC t-shirts

Spurs FC t-shirts

Wales FC t-shirts

We should learn about the site’s features to determine Is Footy Classics Legit better.

Features of Footy Classics:

Buy products at : https://footyclassics.com/

E-mail address: support@footyclassics.com

Address: No address mentioned on the Footy Classics site. The company has mentioned Bolton BL5 Bolton as their address on their profile on Facebook.

Contact details: +44 7460 185166.

Privacy Policy : The Footy Classics site has mentioned their site’s privacy policies which are found to be plagiarised.

Owner’s details: The owner details of the Footy Classics site are hidden.

Conditions of Use: The terms and conditions of the site are mentioned but plagiarised. This point is an essential consideration to be taken into account while assessing whether Is Footy Classics Legit .

Shipping: The Footy Classics site provides 7-day shipping for its customers.

Delivery Policy: The Footy Classics site also provides free shipping on purchasing any product.

Tracking of products: Nothing is mentioned about tracking on the site.

Cancellation and Returns: The site has no cancellation policy. And only provides a return for non-personalised t-shirts.

Refund: No refund policy is mentioned on the site.

Payment mode: The site accepts Visa, American Express, JCB, Mastercard and Discovery credit/debit cards.

Positive Highlights

The site has a good collection of retro football t-shirts.

Provides free shipping and priority delivery.

Negative Highlights

Bad reviews found on social media.

Cancellation and refund policy not mentioned.

Customer review

There are few Footy Classics Reviews found online. Online reviews have serious complaints about the site. One such review explains that he ordered t-shirts in the middle of November, but the t-shirt wasn’t delivered to him. Also, he mentions that bank officials explained to him that this site is a scam and they will close after Christmas.

No reviews or ratings are found on their official Facebook page. Also, the site has zero Alexa Ranking, which is again a red flag.

Final Verdict

The Footy Classics site is not legit. The site has bad reviews, a low trust rank and short domain age. It seems more likely to be another festive scam.

