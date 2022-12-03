Is Foragesy Scam Or Legit {Dec} Check Reviews Here!

Is Foragesy Scam or Legit? To acquire in-depth details on the permissibility of the Foragesy store, kindly stay tuned to this post.

Do you want to buy toys for your kids? Have you shopped at the Foragesy store? If not, then you must explore the Foragesy store once. The website seems to be popular in the United Kingdom. But, Is Foragesy Scam or Legit? The shoppers will surely get some interesting updates on the legitimacy of the Foragesy store. We request you read every section of this post carefully.

Read Permissibility Of Foragesy Shop!

Registrar: Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. d/b/a HiChi

Registration Date: June 28, 2022, is the creation date of the Foragesy Store. The site seems to have a short lifespan of 5 months.

Trust Score: The Foragesy store got an awful trust count of 2 percent. Shoppers should stay aware of scam sellers.

Expiry Date : The Foragesy site will expire on June 28, 2023.

Customer Opinions: A few negative Foragesy Reviews are available on online review portals. No reviews are available on the official website.

Social Links: The Foragesy store is available on Facebook with 12,334 likes by people. But, there are no reviews.

Missed Data : The Foragesy store does not provide a phone number.

Data Security : The information of the customers is protected through HTTPS protocol. Thus, it secures your data.

Overview of Foragesy Store!

The Foragesy store has amazing collections of toys for kids. They also have a Christmas tree and other decorations. You can buy the following products from here.

Domino Train Block Sets Building

Watch Remote Control Car

Busy Book

Car Toy Set

Balloon Launcher

Kids Christman Tree

Specifications as per Is Foragesy Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.foragesy.com/

Email Address: support@foragesy.com

Phone Number: It is unavailable

We did not discover any relevant reviews on the official site. Some negative reviews are available on online sites.

Location Info: Lucky Center, Wanchai Road, Room 1405, 14/F

Return Policy: The Foragesy store provides two weeks to claim a return in case of defective goods.

Payment Details: Klarna, Visa, PayPal, MasterCard, Discover, Amex, etc.

Shipment Policy: The shop claims to provide free express delivery for £13.99.

Positive Points

Free express delivery is available on orders above £13.99.

The address and email are available.

Negative Points

Negative customer opinions are available on online sites.

The Facebook page does not show any feedback.

Foragesy Reviews

Foragesy is a popular site that has a page on Facebook. But, this page has no reviews by any shopper. Around 12,334 people liked this page. Furthermore, we have found a page on an online site where 1.6/5 ratings were shown. It got negative reviews from the customers. People asked other shoppers to stop shopping on this website. Moreover, we have not found any reviews on the official website. So, all the components suggest to us that the shop is not an authentic site. Thus, you should not believe the sellers until they got more legit reviews. So, Is Foragesy Scam or Legit? We can say that it looks like a doubtful store. Buyers should not trust any seller blindly and check out some policies to prevent Credit Card Scammers.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this post, we have learned that the Foragesy shop was registered around five months ago. The trust factor is inferior and the shoppers should stay alert and not shop from the stores. You can also read more information on Christmas Tree here. The customers should also read some methods that can be helpful to prevent PayPal Scammers.

What are your ideas on the authenticity of the Foragesy store? Please comment with your views in the reply section below.

Is Foragesy Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q.1 What is the life expectancy of the Foragesy Store?

Ans. The Foragesy site was registered around 5 months ago. It got a short lifespan.

Q.2 Does the Foragesy store got an excellent trust score?

Ans. No, it didn’t get an excellent trust score. Only a 2 percent trust rate is detected.

Q.3 What is sold by the Foragesy Store?

Ans. The Foragesy store sells toys for kids. It also sells Christmas decorations.

Q.4 Was the store reviewed by any customer?

Ans. Yes, the store had been reviewed on an online review portal. It got negative reviews.

Q.5 Is Foragesy Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Foragesy Store has a poor trust score and a short life expectancy. They have negative reviews on online sites.

Q.6 Is the Foragesy store available on social networks?

Ans. Yes, it is available on Facebook with no reviews.