Is Freelance Shoes Legit {Aug 2022} Easy & Quick Reviews

This article on, Is Freelance shoes Legit, is meant to give you some vital legitimacy facts in one place which can help you in informed shopping.

Do you want to purchase fashionable shoes? Is it challenging for you to get the desired color and style of shoes? If that is the case with you, take a chill pill since this article will introduce you to a shoe shop, Freelance Shoes, where you can make your deal.

Many trendy people from the United States are searching for the shop and its product. Read the below details for Is Freelance Shoes Legit so that your shopping will be safe, secure and satisfying.

Freelance Shoes e-shop legitimacy Check:

To get an objective assessment read the following pointers regarding the site’s legitimacy.

Website Trust Index: our sources suggest the website has 100% trust index which is undoubtedly impressive.

Website Domain Rating: the website has earned 15/100 rating with 1k backlinks, and hundreds of other websites have recognized it.

Alexa Ranking: the site is ranked 1850776 on the Alexa global traffic ranking, which shows daily average customer visits are nowhere around the global average.

Customers’ Freelance Shoes Reviews : Although we could not find any reviews nor any review option on the website, some moderate reviews on different platforms confirm the shop’s existence.

Social Media Links : there are two social media handles linked on the website viz. Instagram and Facebook, by the brand name.

Missing Description: the product descriptions are given but not elaborate enough to match well-followed norms.

Website Domain Age: the domain’s age is unavailable as per our research.

Genuineness of Contact Address : there are no contact details given, found while researching for Is Freelance Shoes Legit .

Content Originality: the content on the site belongs to it, that is, original.

The above points give a mixed and obscure view of the e-shop and its legitimacy. So to get clarity read more details below.

Freelance Shoes e-shop info:

It is an online retail store of women’s shoes for fashionistas. Its offline shop was founded in 1993 in Sydney. The shop always looks for perfection in its products inspired by western market trends to amaze the customers. It has a rich assortment of shoes, some of them are:

Heels, Sandals, Leather, Boots, Wedges, etc.

Specifications for Freelance Shoes Reviews:

Domain age: Not Available.

URL: https://freelanceshoes.com.au

Shop Name: Freelance Shoes

Category: Shoe e-shop.

Email: info@freelanceshoes.com.au

Address: 39C/1-3 Endeavour Road Caringbah, NSW, 2229.

Payment Options: AmEx, ApplePay, GooglePay, PhonePay, etc.

Return Policy: the customer has 30 days to return the product from the delivery date at the mentioned address.

Refund Policy : the returned item must be unused and in original condition to be eligible for a refund.

Total Delivery time: 4-5 business days (in Australia ).

Shipping policy: Free shipping only for orders priced at $60 or above.

Pros of the e-shop for “Is Freelance Shoes Legit”:

The site’s trust index is outstanding.

SSL certificates are almost vulnerability-proof.

It provides visitors with secure access.

The Payment options are customer-friendly.

Off-the-site reviews for the shop are available.

It has an excellent social media presence.

Cons of the e-shop:

Alexa ranking is far higher than average.

The domain of the site is not available.

Website authority and domain rating are not good enough.

Contact details are missing.

The product description is not up to mark; our research for “ Is Freelance Shoes Legit ” found.

Check The Customers Reviews:

Our research about customers’ reactions to the shop’s product shows that some employees of the shop have given some reviews about it on other platforms. But customers have said hardly any positive things about the site anywhere.

And also, there is no review option on the website. That shows the customers have not purchased anything from the shop, or the e-shop does not have any online customer base. So be cautious. If you want to learn about PayPal Scam, read this data.

The Last Words:

To conclude the article on “Is Freelance shoes Legit,” the e-shop offers plenty of lucrative opportunities to the customers. But it fails to meet some legitimacy parameters. So our stand is that it is not legit. Still, readers’ discretion is advised.

If you like this write-up, please share your learning with us. And yes, which style of shoes do you like?