Is Freshlenss Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This article shares full details about the shopping website and its products to know Is Freshlenss Scam or Legit.

Do you wish to shop for your essentials from an online shopping portal? Need to get your desired products in any online store? If yes, this shopping site is all you need to go through. It keeps an amazing collection of the products you have been looking for. The shopping site is designed in the United States.

In this article, we will focus on all the details about the shopping portal and its numerous collections of products to know Is Freshlenss Scam or Legit. Follow the blog below.

Is Freshlenss.com a reliable shopping site?

The website may provide all the desired products you have been looking for. But since the website deals in the online portal, checking its worthiness is essential. The given below points will help to determine the legitimacy of the website:

The domain began on: The website was developed on 21/11/2022.

The exact location of the webpage: 12917 meadow springs dr, Pearland/Houston, TX,77585, United States .

Alexa Global ranking: No data about the global Alexa rank of the webpage is available.

Email Id: support@freshlenss.com

Email Id legitimacy: As per the Freshlenss Reviews , the email address given by the website is legit.

Trust Ranking: The web portal has a horrible trust rate, only 1%.

Content duplicated rate: The web portal has 11% copied content on its webpage.

Social platform logos: There aren’t any logos of social platforms in its web portal.

What is Freshlenss.com?

This is a versatile online shopping portal. It offers numerous products like Heaters, wireless controllers, Metal reel boxes, Tankless water heaters, Electric lawn mowers, wireless laser printers, computer desk, and much more. The quality of the products offered by the website is fantastic. But as this is a web-based shopping site, it is important to know Is Freshlenss Scam or Legit.

Specifications of Freshlenss.com:

The web portal’s URL – Freshlenss.com

The website started on – The website was developed on 21/11/2022.

The domain’s lapse – The expiration date of the website is 21/11/2023.

Phone number- +1 (281) 797-9097 is the number to call the webpage.

Webpage address – 12917 meadow springs dr, Pearland/Houston, TX,77585, US.

Social platform logos – There aren’t any logos of social platforms in its web portal.

Shipping service- The webpage delivers orders within 10-15 business days.

Web designer details- No details about the web designer are available to know Is Freshlenss Scam or Legit .

Shipping for free: No details about the free shipping service is available.

Order return service: The website allows a return service of 30 days.

Refund on products – The refund gets transferred to the customer account within 30 days.

Product exchange service– It allows exchange service on its orders.

Charges on Return– Buyers have to pay the return shipping freight.

Discount rate- No details on the discount rate is available.

Cancellation of order- There is no information about the order cancellation service.

Payment Gateways – PayPal, Master Card, Visa, etc.

Positive Aspects to understand Is Freshlenss Scam or Legit:

It has shared its necessary webpage address.

It has mentioned its contact number for customer support.

It has given numerous options for making payments.

It has mentioned its email address for customer service.

It allows easy return and refund service for its products.

Negative aspects of Freshlenss.com:

It has not given any details of its owner.

It is not available on any social platforms.

It does not allow discounts on its products.

It charges return freight from the buyers.

It has not mentioned any order cancellation service.

Freshlenss Reviews:

The web portal does not contain any customer reviews for its products. The Alexa rank of the webpage is not available. Furthermore, there are no reviews on the social webpage and online websites.

Summing up:

The website does not have any experience in the online market. The webpage has a bad trust rate. Moreover, the website does not contain any reviews on social sites or online webpage. This webpage seems doubtful, and the buyer must remain careful about such websites.

Were the details useful? Comment below

Is Freshlenss Scam or Legit- FAQ

Q1. When was Freshlenss.com registered?

Answer: 21/11/2022

Q2. When will Freshlenss.com lapse?

Answer: 21/11/2023

Q3. What is the Alexa rank of Freshlenss.com?

Answer: Not available

Q4. What products does Freshlenss.com offer?

Answer: Electronic products

Q5. What is the trust score of Serversideus.com?

Answer: 1%

Q6. How much time does Freshlenss.com offer for return?

Answer: 30 days

Q7. How much time does Freshlenss.com take to deliver the order?

Answer: 10-15 days