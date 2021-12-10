Is Fromyouflowers Legit (Dec 2021) Get Reliable Reviews!

Is Fromyouflowers Legit? Check the content below to gather ideas regarding its service procedure, legitimacy, product details, policies, and much more.

Are you finding Christmas gifting ideas for your loved ones? If such is the case, why don’t you consider gifting flowers bouquets? Anyone who appreciates lovely floral arrangements would be delighted on this special occasion.

In case you find where to buy beautiful bouquets, then Fromyouflowers could be your desired destination. This online shop has been selling colorful bouquets for a long time in the United States. However, Is Fromyouflowers Legit? What are the consumers’ opinions? Does it hold much authority to trust it? Let’s find out all the answers.

Analyzing the authenticity of Fromyouflowers:

The entire investigation is done by analyzing its whois data, the site’s internal record, etc. Let’s start exploring-

Website’s Age: Following the data that has been fetched from its whois data, the site’s age is approx. 19 years. The record shows its foundation date is 26th September 2002.

Domain ID: Its official ID is FROMYOUFLOWERS.COM.

Trust Score: It comprises an excellent score. It is 96%, which indicates high user safety.

Address Verification: The address is verified and legit.

Operator Name: The website’s authority holder is From You Flowers, LLC.

Reviews: Multiple Fromyouflowers Reviews are present on several media.

Missing Details: Cancellation, replacement, and return policy.

Social Connection: Its fame on community media is impressive.

Official Registrar: It is Godaddy.com LLC.

Plagiarism: Tiny percentage (15%) of the text shows piracy.

Payment Modes: Online and card modes are available.

Skipped Pages (If any): 1 skipped page has been found.

Therefore by checking Fromyouflowers data, it’s clear that it has vital status in the market, and its service is legit.

What is the Fromyouflowers site?

Fromyouflowers is the online flower-delivery expert, deals with selling varieties of flowers, bouquets, plants, and much more. However, Is Fromyouflowers Legit? Analyzing the site, we observed it deals with varieties of flower bouquets and plants for any occasion. Besides its extensive flower collections, here you also find Cakes, Baked goods, Gift baskets, etc., at a sensible price range.

The site is designed with a handy navigation system with impressive graphic designs. Plus, the content like product description, policy, corporate information is pretty elaborate and easily understandable. Additionally, at the time of purchasing, you can make the gift more special by obtaining unique options.

Specifications:

URL: https://www.fromyouflowers.com/

Feedback: Yes, there are lots of Fromyouflowers Reviews .

Contact Number: It is 800-838-8853.

Location Details: ‘From You Flowers, LLC’-143-Mill Rock Road., East-Old Saybrook, CT 06475, United States .

Email ID: WeCare@FromYouFlowers.com

Order Cancellation Facility: There are no details if the authority provides this facility or not.

Shipping Information: You can opt for the same-day delivery or next-day delivery. The delivery is made as soon as possible, but there is no fixed period.

Charges Information: It is only available during checking out.

Replacement Policy: Replacement is not provided.

Return: There is no information about it.

Is Fromyouflowers Legit : Yes, it is trustworthy.

Refund Policy: Yes, available only if the recipient doesn’t receive the order package.

Payout Systems: PayPal, Visa, Google Pay, Master Card, Discover, Amazon Pay, etc.

Advantages:

Lots of various floral arrangements are available.

Along with floral arrangements, several exciting gift baskets, bakery products are available.

It comprises an excellent trust score.

A massive rebate is available at every check-out.

An additional discount is given with a promo-code giveaway.

It has impressive popularity on social media.

Availability of reviews.

Disadvantages:

Mixed remarks are available.

Specific policies are unavailable.

A glimpse of customers reviews about ‘Is Fromyouflowers Legit’:

On Fromyouflowers, several testimonials and ratings can be obtained. On this platform, people have been given 4.9 stars with favorable remarks. We also checked various sites like TrustPilot, Sitejabber, Consumeraffirs.com, etc., where you saw it gained 2.7, 4.6 & 3.5 stars, respectively.

On TrustPilot, we found mixed reviews; people have stated that the customer service requires improvement, and other consumers have mentioned that they faced hassles with delivery service. Besides, its link with community platforms is strong. On social media portal, Facebook , it accumulated 796K likes and followers. Also, read the process to get refunds on PayPal scams.

Final Verdict:

Is Fromyouflowers Legit? Yes, it’s trustworthy, possesses an excellent trust score, legit policy details, strong social link, etc. However, people have to re-verify the site again because of the mixed reviews. Additionally, check the methods to get money on credit card fraud. Did you buy flowers from this shop? Kindly share your viewpoint.