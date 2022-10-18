Is Galxyi Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check Reviews Here!

Is Galxyi Scam or Legit? To know all the valid and authentic details on the Galxyi store, kindly go through this post till the end.

Have you explored Galxyi Store? This store in the United States is popular for its shoe collection. But, Is Galxyi Scam or Legit? We have discussed the permissibility of the Galxyi website. One should trust this store only after reading this post. So, please stay tuned with us till the end.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Check The Authenticity Of Galxyi

Registration Date: October 6, 2022, is the creation date of the Galxyi store. The website seems to be twelve days old.

Registrar: Galxyi store is registered through NAMECHEAP INC

Trust Rate: We have found a poor rate of trust in this store. It got only a one percent trust count.

Expiration Date: This domain, Galxyi, will expire on October 6, 2023.

Shopper’s Views : There are no Galxyi Reviews available on the official or online site.

Overview of Galxyi Store

Galxyi’s website got various shoe varieties on its official website.

Goat Purple Shoes

Bomber Black Shoes

Tremont High Black Shoes

The easy chalk shoes

Specifications of Galxyi Shop

URL: https://galxyi.shop/

Email Id: contact@galxyi.shop

Address Info: 1125 Colonel By Drive, Canada, Ottawa Ontario K1S 5B6

Contact Number : +1 226-400-0462

Return Policy : The customers are eligible to return goods within 30 days.

Shipping Policy: Estimated days for normal shipping is 5-8 days.

Payment Options: Discover, PayPal, Visa, American Express, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

Free shipping is available.

Negative Points

No customer feedback is available.

Social media presence is zero.

Galxyi Reviews

Our team has searched several online sites, but did not find any relevant customer reviews on them. Their collection has not been rated on any portal. Moreover, we have checked their official store also, but they are also deprived of customer reviews. Furthermore, we have checked social media pages, but there are no connections with any social network. It creates doubt in the user’s mind. It looks like a suspicious online site and the readers must not get trapped by the sugar-coated words of PayPal Scammers.

Final Verdict

Summing up this post on Is Galxyi Scam or Legit, we have found that the store is registered twelve days ago. It has a poor trust count. The readers should not trust it easily as it seems to be doubtful. Many scammers keep eye on the buyer’s account so they should be careful with the tricks of credit card scammers.

Would you mind giving your thoughts on this store? Please let us know in the comment section below.