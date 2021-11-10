Is Gamebuymarket Legit (Nov 2021) Read Reviews Here!

Is Gamebuymarket Legit? You can easily figure it out by reading the below content, which is written based on some important internal data of this portal.

Console gaming is more popular compared with PC gaming in the United States. The reason behind its popularity is that the console is way more inexpensive than a PC and simple to handle.

Therefore, with the popularity, several online third-party retailers are trying to attract the gaming community. The Gamebuymarket website is a console selling retail center that approaches different types of gaming gear at a reasonable price. However, Is Gamebuymarket Legit? Let’s find out.

Analyzing Gamebuymarket Legitimacy:

Analyzation process covers several crucial facts that are described below-

Domain Age: Following our research, the data shows the age is only 1 week. The domain was formed on 4-11-2021.

Address Authentication: No presence of address leads us to skip this check.

Index Ratings: Analyzing the site’s index, it shows 2%, which is not a good point.

Social Website Details: No details have been disclosed about its existence on social channels.

Paying Modes: More than one mode has been provided.

Broken Links: Broken links aren’t detected.

Remarks: The portal gains Gamebuymarket.com Reviews .

Plagiarism: Plagiarism is present in a high percentage (62%), and only 38% of the content is originally written.

Skipped Pages: Yes, detected. The count of skipped pages is 1537.

Owners Details: The owner is Gamebuymarket.com.

Domain ID: It has not been disclosed.

From the above analysis, it’s clear that Gamebuymarket possesses lots of flaws and can’t be declared an authentic site.

What is Gamebuymarket?

Gamebuymarket is a third-party selling portal, mainly showcases virtual gaming-related products. According to the statement, visitors can avail gaming consoles and other gaming items with a rebate price.

But, Is Gamebuymarket Legit? Coming to its offerings, here the gaming community in the United States and other countries purchase of the latest Sony PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch (Games, Nintendo Labo, 3D Systems, 3D & 2D Systems, Controllers & Joy-Con), and Microsoft Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Series XS).

Interestingly, all products are being shown at a discounted rate. An appropriate item’s data is present. Let us check out its policy details-

Specifications:

Address: The authority did not disclose the location details.

Web Link: https://gamebuymarket.com/

Contactable Number: The number has also not been disclosed.

Email Address: Service@nicegamelive.shop

Product Details: It deals with Sony PlayStations 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Xbox and their accessories.

Return Policy: Return facility comes with a 20$ restocking fee and 30 days valid time.

Replacement Details: Yes, available.

Shipping Policy: The product usually reaches within 3-4 days.

Cancellation Policy: Yes, available, but need to be placed immediately.

Refund System: The money is returned within 3 to 5 days.

Shipping Charges: Charges aren’t declared, can be seen during purchasing time.

Paying Methods: Visa, Stripe, PayPal, Mastercard, Cash on Delivery.

Pros to check Is Gamebuymarket Legit or not.

The site is dedicated to selling gaming consoles.

The latest models of Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, and Nintendo switch are featured.

Every product is showcased with a great cut-off price rate.

Reviews are obtainable.

No broken links.

Cons:

The site did not declare its location information.

The customer service number is not disclosed.

Whois data has been blocked.

Shipping charges information is not specified.

The web did not secure a good index rating.

Social account links are not specified.

Reviews are only on Gamebuymarket.

Feedback on ‘Is Gamebuymarket Legit’:

As you go to the site, you can observe that most of their items have reviews with ratings. First of all, considering the site’s age (7days only), it is absurd that most of the products have already secured reviews. Moreover, through research on the reviews, we noticed, each feedback has positive statements with 5-stars ratings.

Again, we did a cross-checking where we couldn’t observe any feedback on the popular external media- that is a highly doubtable fact. Moreover, it did not disclose its presence on social websites which is now a popular marketing tool for every digital marketer. Anyway, read the process of how to secure your money on PayPal scams.

Final Verdict:

Is Gamebuymarket Legit? Well, no social-website account, presence of feedback only on the site, poor index rating, all of this specified the buyers need to re-check the site if they want to buy. Also, due to it seeming like an unauthentic portal, you can buy PlayStation from different portals. Also, know about methods to get refunds on Credit Cards. Have you used Gamebuymarke? Please mention your story.