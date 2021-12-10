Is Gaming Shop Legit (Dec 2021) Check Website Reviews!

If you are a gaming enthusiast, then this article will help you to learn about an expensive website and will also tell you Is Gaming Shop Legit or not.

Is there any age limit to play video games? We don’t think so. At present, there is a video game for everyone. Indeed, teenagers and early adults are most fascinated with these games, but even kids and adults can make these their favorite pass time.

The best experience of playing video games comes from the right gaming console. The players may consider visiting the Canada-based Gaming Shop for this purpose but Is Gaming Shop Legit to sell such products?

Is in association with a Scam or not?

Before buying the gaming consoles from this website, you must learn about their legitimacy. That is why we have gathered here all the details about it.

Details of Owner: No information is found about the owners’ identity

Contact Details: One can contact the website through phone and email

Address Details: The does not provide any detailed address

Website’s Trust Score: 27%

Website’s Age: The portal is one year old

Registration of Domain: The website was registered on 24-09-2020

Rank in Alexa: The site stands on the 1,116,177th rank

Customers’ Gaming Shop Reviews : The website has mixed reviews but we don’t find reviews on other legit portals or social media platforms.

Payment Details: Various modes of payments are found

Clarity of Policy: Policies lack clarity

The originality of the Website: The website contains a large amount of duplicate content

Social Media: It has an official Facebook page

Even after some suspicious facts, we conclude that the site and its products are legit.

Overview of Gaming Shop

Like many other e-commerce portals, the gaming shop sells all gaming-related products online. There is not much information about the website or its owner, but we learned that it is based in Canada.

As per the answers of Is Gaming Shop Legit, the site offers gaming consoles of all the renowned brands along with gaming accessories. But the prices here are pretty high as compared to the market.

Specifications of Gaming Shop

Website Link: https://gamingshop.ca/

Contact Number: It is +1 514 558 2571

Office Address: The site only mentions that the company is situated in Montreal, but it provides no proper address

Writing Address: Send an email to info@gamingshop.ca

Payment Options: Payment can be made through various platforms

Office Hours: No information is given

Shipping Policy: The website only provides express shipping to all orders

Shipping Fees: all the orders are delivered free of cost

Gaming Shop Reviews : Only the website provides some reviews, and they are of mixed nature

Covered Areas: Serves only in Canada.

Return Policy: Products can be returned only if it is not opened

Return Period: 14 days

Refund Terms: Refund amounts do not include the shipping fees

Order Cancellation Policy: No data is available in this matter

Exchange Requests: The website mentions that if you received a damaged product and returned it within 30 days, they will exchange it. But there’s no information about the exchange procedure of non-defective items.

Return Charges: Not mentioned

Social Media Accounts: The site is available on Facebook

Is Gaming Shop Legit for the offered Pros?

14 days return period is available

Free shipping is provided on all orders

Several payment methods can be used

What about the Cons?

The policies on the site are not clear

A full refund is not possible

No information is available for return fees

It only delivers in Canada

Mixed reviews are seen about the products

The prices are higher than the market

The site is not so popular

What Are the Buyers’ Saying About Gaming Shop?

Many of the products on the site holds valuable comments from the buyers that can answer Is Gaming Shop Legit or not. Though most of the buyers are happy with the quality of items and services, there are quite a few people who expressed their grievances.

We have already mentioned that the products here are expensive and it is evident from the comments that buyers agree with us. Some have also complained about the quality of the site’s services. So, it is safe to learn the Methods To Get Money Back On Credit Card for a hassle-free transaction.

However, despite the site’s presence on social media, there’s no review there. Find Out More about Gaming Shop.

Conclusion

Our analysis and research about Is Gaming Shop Legit reveal all the facts about the e-commerce portal. Though it is not a scam site, as per the reviews, some doubts remain about its standards. So, if you get Scammed Online, Take Action and let us know about your experience in the comments.