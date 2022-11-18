Is Garamode Clothing Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Reviews!

The below post contains all the details that the customer needs to know to determine, Is Garamode Clothing Scam or Legit.

Are you a fashion freak? Are you eagerly looking for online platforms which will help you get the best carnival outfits this winter season? Have you ever heard of the Garamode Clothing portal?

People from various regions especially in the United States want glamorous and trendy wear for this Christmas week. So, you must be one of them and browse different platforms. But, as you must have gotten stuck with the Garamode Clothing portal, check whether, Is Garamode Clothing Scam or Legit before investing in it.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Check all the legitimacy factors.

This domain was registered on 1st September 2021; that is, it has existed for more than a year.

The portal will expire on 1st September 2021; less than a year is left.

The trust index and trust scores are 42.3% and 60%, respectively, which means average scores received by it.

The owner’s details are partially identified under the WHOIS extension.

This platform secures a valid HTTPS connection.

Any blacklist engine does not detect this domain.

No links or extensions are found on the official platform for Garamode Clothing Reviews . Also, no feedback has been fetched from external sources.

Active and reviewing links are present for Facebook and Instagram handles.

The threat and malware scores gained are 8 for each section.

Website popularity is average, that is, 472906.

Proximity to the suspicious domain obtained is 18 out of 100.

The phishing score ranked 4, a good signal.

Know About garamode.com!

This portal deals in various trends for fashion. This website massively gives discounts and present offers for the coming Christmas carnival and fest. The desired rooting discounts are:

Buy 5, get 6th product for free. (CODE: FREE)

Buy 3, get 4th product for 60% off. (CODE: BF60)

Buy 2, get 40% off on the 3rd product. (CODE: BF40)

Is Garamode Clothing Scam or Legit: Check From Specifications!

URL- https://www.garamode.com

Email id – cs@garamode.com

Contact num- not present.

Company name- YINO

Address- Room 2708, No. 477, East Hanxi Avenue, Nancun Town, Panyu District, Guangzhou, China

Chat Process: 24/7 Facebook messenger and live chat on the official domain is present.

Shipping & Delivery policies: processing, shipping, and delivery times range variously for different regions/countries.

Cancellation Policy: if cancelled after 24 hours of order, a 15% fee will be applied.

Return Policies: 15-day return is applicable.

Refund Criteria: shipping fee is non-returnable, and items must be in original condition.

Non-returnable products: customized and sales products cannot be returned.

Pros for Garamode Clothing Reviews

Presence of email id and active social media links.

24/7 live chat on the official page and Facebook messenger support are present.

15-day return policy.

A valid HTTPS connection is present.

Cons

WHOIS partially identifies the owner’s details.

The cancellation policy is not bearable.

For a refund shipping cost is borne by the customer.

Absent of reviews.

Check Feedback from the Existing Customers!

This online portal does not contain any reviews on its official page. Also, no social media handle or other trusted platforms contains any Garamode Clothing Reviews from existing customers. In addition to this, click here to check the PayPal scam-protecting tips.

Social media connections

Facebook

Instagram

The Final Summary

Based on our research, we are still determining whether this portal is a scam or legit. Many factors favour this and are giving a signal for a red alert. But, as the scoring is good and an active social handle is present, you can take a risk after going through all its policies.

Still, it’s better to wait till it fetches some authentic reviews, and you can visit other legit portals. Moreover, click here to learn the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

What do you think about its legitimacy? Please comment.

Is Garamode Clothing Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is the email address for registering a complaint?

cs@garamode.com

Q1. Is the company registered with the Garamode clothing name?

No, it is registered with the YINO name.

Q1. Are the owner’s details present for this domain?

No, the details are partially identified by the WHOIS extension.

Q1. Is there any cancellation policy applicable after placing an order?

Yes, you can cancel the order within 24 hours. If it is cancelled after this time, a 15% fee will be deducted.

Q1. In how many days can the customer raise the return request?

Within 15 days of receiving the product.

Q1. Is the shipping fee returnable to the customer?

No, it has to be borne by the customer.

Q1. Are there any active social media links?

Yes, you can check the Facebook and Instagram links above in the respective header.