Is Gavreal Scam Or Legit {Sep} Read The Full Review!

Is Gavreal Legit?

Gavreal Creation— 11th-July-2022 at 7:00:00.

Gavreal Age— two months and twelve days old.

Gavreal Last updated on— 7th-September-2022 at 7:00:00.

Gavreal Expiry— 11th-July-2023 at 7:00:00.

Gavreal life expectancy— nine months and eighteen days.

Trust Score— Gavreal gained a terrible 2% trust score

Business ranking— Gavreal gained a terrible 14.5% business ranking.

Domain Authority— a terrible 1/100 score.

Place of origin— Gavreal was registered in Arizona, USA.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 38%.

Threat Profile— 67%.

Phishing Score— 36%.

Malware Score— 67%.

Spam Score— 11%.

Status of Blacklisting— Gavreal is not blacklisted.

Connection Security— Gavreal utilizes a secured HTTPS connection.

SSL Status— its IP 172.65.227.72 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 87 days.

Gavreal Reviews about Contact person— unspecified on Gavreal.com.

Social relations— Gavreal.com is not present on social media platforms.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— censored using services privacyguardian.com.

Brief:

Gavreal.com is a young website delivering the latest fashion apparel and accessories of different styles for various occasions/celebrations. Gavreal.com aims at customer satisfaction. It offers worldwide shipping.

Its mission statement is stolen from gaudeny.com, which erroneously mentions venfaber.com. It replicated the content of gaudeny.com and venfaber.com. Hence, gavreal.com is a scam. The website offers to sell

Features:

Buy women’s apparel and accessories at— http://gavreal.com/.

Social media Links— inactive links included for FB, Insta, and Twitter.

Price— starts from $3.75.

Physical Address— Kentesh Limited , Signature, 15 Street. Helens Place, London, England-EC3A 6DQ, found to be fake and considered to check Is Gavreal Scam or Legit?

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— not specified at Gavreal.com.

Email address— service@venfaber.com, found to be fake.

Customer Reviews and blogs— not supported.

Terms and Conditions— Mentioned but plagiarized on Gavreal.com.

Privacy policy— Mentioned but plagiarized on Gavreal.com.

Store locator— not featured on gavreal.com.

Delivery Policy— express delivery takes 10 business days, and regular shipping takes 20 business days.

Shipping Policy— orders above $39 are shipped free; $ 8.99 is charged for standard shipping and $12.99 for express delivery.

Tracking— not possible on Gavreal.

Cancellation Policy— Gavreal allows cancellation on the same day.

Cancellation fee— 20% of order value.

Return Policy— Gavreal accepts returns within thirty calendar days, accounted to check Is Gavreal Scam or Legit?

Restocking fee— unspecified on Gavreal.com.

Exchange— offered only for defective products.

Refunds Policy— offers refunds excluding the shipping fee to the original payment mode within certain days.

Mode of Payment— via PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, Dinners Club, and Discover in more than 120 global currencies.

Newsletters— supported by Gavreal.

Help and FAQ— included on Gavreal.

Pros:

Gavreal.com has a huge collection of apparel and accessories under one roof

Product pages included detailed specifications, images, sizes, and descriptions of products

The friendly UI of Gavreal allows users to filter, search, and sort items

The website offers buy more and get more discount scheme

It offers worldwide free shipping on orders above $39.00

Cons determining Gavreal Reviews:

Gavreal.com offers unrealistic discounts of up to 49%

The discount rates are contradicted on the home page (max 35% discount)

The express shipping fee is contradicted as $19.99 at checkout

Gavreal contradicted its refund policy, stating it does not offer refunds

Poor inventory control and logic of gavreal.com allow users to order infinite quantities of the same products

Customers Reviews:

One YouTube review and thirteen website reviews of gavreal.com suggest that it is a scam. Gavreal does not support product reviews. Gavreal.com has a zero Alexa ranking. Henceforth, read about paypal rackets as Gavreal.com accepts PayPal payments.

Conclusion:

Gavreal.com reviews conclude that it is a scam website and answered Is Gavreal Scam or Legit? The website scored high on suspicion, threat, phishing, and malware profiles. It scored poor on trust, business, DA, and Alexa ranking. No customer acknowledgement was present regarding delivery. All the content of gavreal.com is stolen. Therefore, read about credit card rackets to avoid payment diddles.

