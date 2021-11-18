Is Gearsnear com Legit (Nov 2021) Read Detailed Reviews!

The article shares all necessary guidelines about a newly launched website. Go through the reviews below to grab Is Gearsnear com Legit or another scam.

Are you crazy about having stylish handbags? Are you in search of a perfect e-commerce store that offers unique handbags? Here is Gearsnear that comes with a wide range of handbags for fashionable women. Online shoppers of the United States and other parts of the world are curious to know details about this website and the products it sells.

We request our readers to go through the content below to get authentic views on Is Gearsnear com Legit or just another scam.

Is Gearsnear com an authentic portal or not?

The authenticity of a website depends on various parameters, and every online shopper must check all those parameters before starting a deal. For Gearsnear com, we have come across the following aspects.

The domain of the website is 19-10-2021, and the age of the domain is just 6 months.

The trust score of the website is 1%, which is extremely poor.

Alexa Ranking is not available for the website.

The website content almost 10% of duplicate content.

The website is not linked to any social media portal, and hence it is not possible to check authentic Gearsnear com Reviews .

The company has mentioned all the policies on separate pages.

Buyers can find phone numbers, email id, and addresses on the portal.

The website does not contain About Us.

From the above details, we can hardly rely on the authenticity of the portal, and hence we consider the website suspicious.

About Gearsnear com

Gearsnear com is a newly launched website that ensures customers offer top-notched leather handbags for women. Once you start surfing the website, you will come to know about the different types of attractive plush toys also for kids. But, before you opt to buy all need to check Is Gearsnear com Legit or not.

Specification of Gearsnear com

The website address is https://www.gearsnear.com The domain creation date is 19-10-2021

The domain expiration date is 19-10-2022

The website deals in varied ladies’ handbags and attractive children’s toys.

Email address- Buyers can contact at suppor t @gearsnear.com

Phone number- Buyers can contact at +1 (559) 382-0540

The office address is 8585, at North Stemmons Freeway, in Dallas, Texas 75247 USA

Payment modes- The Company accepts payment via VISA, MasterCard, American Express, DISCOVER.

The website is not linked to any social media portal to check reliable Gearsnear com Reviews .

Shipping Policy- The normal delivery time is 7 to 15 days.

Orders are shipped within 48 hours.

The office remains open between Monday to Friday.

For VIP shipping, consumers need to pay $18.99.

Customers can return their products within 30 days from the date of receipt of the product.

The company charges $20 as a restocking fee.

Buyers can check the exchange policies mentioned on the portal.

Order cancellation policy is also mentioned on the portal.

A separate page is there to track the order.

Advantages to check Is Gearsnear com Legit or scam

The website deals in unique and attractive ladies’ bags.

You can also check attractive plush toys for children.

The website SSL is secured and hence it confirms secured payments.

Disadvantages of Gearsnear com

The website is new in the market.

The portal comes with a poor trust score.

We don’t find any authentic reviews of the portal.

Buyers will hardly find any social media pages on the website.

Customer Reviews

Every online buyer should check customer feedback before they want to buy any product from any new online portal. For Gearsnear, we have also carried on thorough research, but we don’t find any authentic reviews to check Is Gearsnear com Legit or just another scam.

We have also searched for other recognized portals, but unfortunately, we did not find any reliable reviews online. Again most of the time, these websites can dupe customers and can be a cause of online fraud. Hence, it is suggested to check How to Get Refund From Paypal for Item Not Received to stay safe from online fraud.

Final Takeaway

We find that Gearsnear claims to offer unique ladies’ handbags and a wide range of kids’ toys. But, due to the absence of authentic reviews and poor trust score, it is hard to check Is Gearsnear com Legit or not.

Here, we suggest readers check How to Get Refund From Credit Card If Scammed to enjoy hassle-free online shopping.