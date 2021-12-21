Is Gentle Herd Legit (Dec 2021) Get Authentic Reviews!

This write-up holds details of the Gentle Hard site, which is gaining popularity for women’s winter wear collections. Is Gentle Herd Legit? Read and find out.

Hi, ladies, this holiday, give yourself a unique, trendy urban style with sophisticated long coats, fashionable winter wear, bottoms, etc., with the Gentle Hard site’s collections.

Gentle Hard has paved its way to gain recognition in the United States with its unique, attractable, and affordable winter garments collection for women. However, Is Gentle Herd Legit? Recently, netizens have been looking for the Gentle Hard site’s authenticity to ensure to receive quality service and products,

Did you analyze its legitimacy? If not, look around the below write-up.

Determining the Gentle Hard’s Trustability:

Carefully check out this segment to get authentic information regarding users safety and reliability-

Domain Name: Considering the technical data, the name we found is gentleherd.com.

Date of Creation: The date of the site’s creation is 3rd September 2020, which will remain active till 2026 (03/09/2026).

Social Profile: We found its legit profile.

Comments: We detected Gentle Herd Reviews presence.

Trust Factor: In this 1 year, it gained more than the average trust factor. The rank score is 60%.

Owner Identity: The owner is Gentlehard.com.

Plagiarism: Yes, 26 percent plagiarism is present.

Missing Details: Phone number.

Location Verifications: Yes, the location is verified.

Domain Registrar: The website has been registered on Namesilo LLC.

Skipped Pages: 14 skipped-pages are present.

The site meets maximum legitimacy points and seems to be a decent site.

What is Gentle Hard?

Gentle Hard is a web store based in the United States; But, Is Gentle Herd Legit? The store is gaining positive recognition due to its amazing urban style, vintage winter wear. It’s crafted mainly for selling women’s garments, having a comprehensive variety of sweaters, long coats, bottom wear, etc. The store demands to deliver authentic and premium quality wool material to craft their collections.

Coming to the product display, each and every item contains color and size variety material details and description. Plus, several photos have been provided to make the product easily and quickly understandable. Moreover, a promo code giveaway is running, where you get a 30 percent rebate. Plus, over 250 USD purchase, you will receive an assured gift.

Specifications:

Comments: A number of Gentle Herd Reviews are fetchable.

Store URL: https://gentleherd.com/

Address: 200-CONTINENTAL, DRIVE SUITE-401, RM-411, NEWARK, DE-19713.

Email ID: support@gentleherd.com

Phone Number: It’s not declared.

Order Cancelling Facility: Order can be canceled within 24 hours.

Transportation Details: Domestic transportation may take 7 days, while foreign transportation takes 7 to 10 days.

Delivery Charges: The charges are free on orders of more than 199$; however, the standard charge is 10$ below the amount of 199 USD.

Exchange Facility: The facility is given for 28 days.

Return Policy: anyone has a 28 working days time limit for return.

Is Gentle Herd Legit or not: Several points point to its legitimacy.

Money Refund Policy: The money is refunded within 5 to 7 working days.

Payment Modes: Visa, PayPal, Master Card, Stripe, JCB, dinen Club, Discover, Amex, etc.

How worthy is the site for using it?

The site has an amazing vintage, urban collection of ladies’ winter wear.

It sells in various foreign countries.

The company has huge followers on community platforms.

Reviews are available.

A free shipping policy is present.

Good trust score.

Disadvantages of the Gentle Hard Site:

Mixed comments are fetchable.

The phone number is absent.

Customer’s comments on ‘Is Gentle Herd Legit’:

Its service has been active for 1 year, but within this time, the site cultivated several comments and followers on different web-medium. On TrustPilot, around 1400 people have reviewed this site so far, and maximum users have been given 5 stars- its total rating point on TrustPilot is 3.1, which comprises mixed comments. Some are satisfied with its collection, while few are offended with its delay in shipping.

Moreover, its community on community platforms is huge. On popular social media link, Facebook , the follower’s count is around 71K. Besides, it has Instagram and Pinterest accounts, though these account links are malfunctioning. Plus, read the tips to get money on PayPal scams.

Final Verdict:

Is Gentle Herd Legit? Yes, because of its good trust score, popularity on community platforms, etc. But, due to the presence of mixed reviews, you should check it out before buying. Also, get an idea of how to receive refunds on credit card scams. Did you shop from this store? Kindly tell us your experience below.