Is Geonualiy Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Read Reviews!

The information that the buyer uses to evaluate if it Is Geonualiy Scam or Legit is provided in the post below.

Are you obsessed with home & kitchen essentials? Are you excitedly searching for digital sites that will enable you to purchase the finest kitchen products? Do you know what the Geonualiy portal is?

Individuals from many locations, particularly in the United States, seek attractive and current featured kitchen products for their cooking. You might be among them as you surf several networks. However, since you seem confined with the Geonualiy gateway, make sure that it Is Geonualiy Scam or Legit before making a purchase.

The legitimacy factors of Geonualiy.

This URL has been owned since 30th October 2022, or less than a year.

Less than one year remains before the portal expires on 30th October 2023.

The confidence score of the Company is about 1%.

Its trust index scores are 27.1%, indicating it has poor scoring.

The WHOIS extension contains hidden information about the owner.

This Company guarantees a reliable HTTPS connection.

Any blacklist engine does not recognize this domain.

The official site does not have Geonualiy Reviews . It does not contain any hyperlinks or extensions. Additionally, no outside comment has been gathered.

The score for closeness to the questionable domain is 100 out of 100.

The global rank of the web page is 3891943.

Know About Geonualiy.com!

The Company deals with kitchen & home featured products to make your fussy life an easy working mode and also gives considerable discounts. It has the best-selling kits for the season and offers 50% off for the Black Friday sale offer.

It has various kitchen featured types with multiple colors, sizes, and styles.

Is Geonualiy Scam or Legit: Check the Specifics!

Website URL- https://www.geonualiy.com/

Email id – shop@customernow.info

Contact number- Not available.

Company Name- Hobing Estrella GmbH

Company address- 515 Berkley Street, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Payment options- Amex, Diners Club, Discover, Master Card, Maestro, and Visa.

Return Policy- The Company gives 45 days to its buyers to return the products bought.

Shipping Policy- The shipping details vary as per the country region.

Contact id for product return- You may reach the Company at shop@customernow.info to return the products.

Custom charges: It has to be borne by the customers.

Pros to determine: Is Geonualiy Scam or Legit

Many types of different kitchen and home featured products are available.

It gives a great deal on kitchen essentials.

24 hour customer service is available on email.

Cons of Geonualiy.com:

Its return policy page has many flaws.

Essential & contact details are not present on the official page.

Custom charges have to be borne by the customers.

Meagre trust index and trust score.

Absence of reviews.

Feedback from Geonualiy.com Customers!

On the official page 5 star rating is present, although no reviews or other ratings are found. Also, no reviews can be fetched under any product. Additionally social media links or external reviews found absent for this website.

As there are no Geonualiy Reviews found hence we can suggest avoiding purchasing featured home & kitchen products from this portal. In addition to this, click here to get the safeguarding tips against PayPal scams.

Social media connections:

The Company has failed to create accounts on any social networking sites.

The Final Summary:

The Geonualiy.com selling featured home & kitchen online shopping store is a risky site due to many available signs through our study. We are in favor of the red flags due to several issues. However, since the rating is low and there is no active social media account, you may try it out after carefully reading its policies.

Even so, waiting until the Company gathers a few reliable evaluations is preferred before visiting other trustworthy sites. Additionally, go here to discover the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

What do you consider the validity of Geonualiy.com? Please comment below.

