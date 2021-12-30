Is Glamtales Legit {Dec 2021} Let’s Read Reviews Here!

In this post, we have analyzed the features, pros and cons, site info and customer review to determine whether Is Glamtales Legit or not.

Only a few days left for 2022. People are preparing for New Year’sYear’s Eve parties and celebrations to commemorate the advent of a new year. But the New Year is incomplete without a glam look at awesome parties. So, stores such as Glamtales provide fabulous accessories and bags to jazz up New Year looks in the United States and India.

But we suggest our readers go through this review on Is Glamtales Legit before buying bags or other products from the store.

Legitimacy of Glamtales:

Creation of Domain : The Glamtales site’s domain was created on 25th August 2021.

Website Age: The online store is just 4 months and 5 days old, which means that the site is relatively new and cannot be fully trusted.

Website Expiry: The domain expiry date of Glamtales is 25th August 2022. Thus, the site has a short domain life expectancy which makes us skeptical over the legitimacy.

Trustworthiness : The trust rank of Glamtales is just 1%, and Alexa Rank is 0%. This factor is required to be mentioned in Glamtales Reviews .

Country of origin: The country of origin of the online shopping portal is kept hidden.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 27/100.

Data Safety: The online store has a valid HTTPS connection protocol, but this doesn’t provide optimal security from data misuse.

Threat Profile: 87/100. Thus the online shopping site has a high threat profile.

Phishing Score: 43/100.

Malware Score: 49/100.

Spam Score: 87/100. The site’s spam score is also very high.

Social relations : The Glamtales site has zero social media presence. There are no social media accounts on any of the social media platforms.

Brief check on Is Glamtales Legit:

Glamtales is an online store specializing in attractive bags with a modern style. According to the website, all Glamtales products exemplify the company’s belief that traditional workmanship is the greatest way to bring modern design to life. Though the site specializes in bags, it has other products listed.

Product Range of Glamtales:

Bags

Toys

Indoor & Outdoor Chairs

Massage Chairs

Music Instruments

Pet items

Electronics

Cookware

Other items

We are quite skeptical of the Glamtales site. The site mentions that they sell bags, but hundreds of other products are listed too. But we should not jump to any conclusion before determining Is Glamtales Legit or not. And to do so, we will go through its highlights, features and reviews.

Features of Glamtales:

Buy products at : https://www.glamtales.com/

E-mail address: support@glamtales.com

Address: No address was found relating to the online shopping portal Glamtales.

Contact details: +1 (315) 504-5826‬‬‬

Owner’sOwner’s details: The online shopping site’s owner details are kept hidden.

Social media links: The Glamtales site has no social media accounts linked to it. Social presence is very important for any business and is important to determine its legitimacy. This point is very relevant to take into account for finding out Is Glamtales Legit .

Privacy Policy and Terms : Terms and privacy policy stated but plagiarised.

Shipping: The shopping site provides 7-15 day shipping worldwide.

Delivery Policy: The online store offers free delivery on orders above $60.

Tracking of products: The tracking link is provided through email.

Cancellation and Returns: The Glamtales site has a 30 days return/exchange policy and no cancellation policy.

Refund: Glamtales will initiate a refund within 72 hours after receiving the return.

Payment mode: Only accept PayPal.

Positive Highlights

Stylish products.

30-day return & refund policy.

Negative Highlights

Only one payment mode.

Though the site focuses on bags, only six bags are listed.

Customer Reviews

There are some online Glamtales Reviews over the internet. However, the online reviews state the website as suspicious. In addition, we couldn’t find any customer reviews or product reviews on the Glamtales site.

There are also no social media mentions or reviews. We found a YouTube review that described the site as a potential scam. So, you should read about Credit Card Scams in details before making purchase. Also, the site has no Alexa Ranking.

Final Verdict

The Glamtales site can be a potential scam. This is because they have zero social media presence and customer reviews. Also, the site has a low trust rank and is relatively new. If you want more details on bags,you can visit this Wikipedia page. for more. Also, read this post on PayPal Scams as Glamtales only accepts PayPal.

Was this article on Is Glamtales Legit helpful to you? If yes, comment on Glamtales site review.