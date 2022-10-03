Is Glasskongbag Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check The Reviews!

Is Glasskongbag Scam or Legit? We have shared realistic details on the legitimacy of the Glasskongbag shop. Kindly read it below.

Do you want to shop Korean designed T-shirts? If yes, you can search Glasskongbag shop located in the United States. But, Is Glasskongbag Scam or Legit? We have provided in-depth knowledgeable details on the authenticity of the Glasskongbag shop. To know it, kindly read below.

Trust Factor: We have determined a 2 percent trust factor in the Glasskongbag shop. It is a poor count, and one should not trust it.

Registration Date: September 12, 2022, is the discovery date of Glasskongbag Shop. It has a short lifespan as it was found three weeks ago.

Registrar: WEBCC is the registrar of the Glasskongbag shop.

Expiry Date: September 12, 2023, is the expiration date of the Glasskongbag shop.

Shopper’s Views: Our team did not find any Glasskongbag Reviews online or official store.

Brief of Glasskongbag

Glasskongbag shop is an online store selling different types of T-shirts. You can buy Korean designs or long-sleeved T-shirts. They have:

Love Print T-shirt

Silk Short Sleeve T-shirt

Korean Style T-shirt

Long Sleeve T-shirt

Characteristics of Glasskongbag

URL: https://glasskongbag.com/

Email Id: service@deems.top

Location Details: Unavailable

Contact Number: Unavailable

Return Policy: This policy has not been mentioned, but they provide 30 days of support for any query.

Shipping Policy : The orders are delivered within 7-15 days.

Payment Options : Visa, JCB, Discover, Diners Club, etc.

Positive Points

Email id is available.

Negative Points

Social media presence is absent.

Glasskongbag Reviews

Glasskongbag shop sells various t-shirts, but these products do not have any reviews on the official website. Their products have not been reviewed online, which clarifies their unpopularity. Moreover, the website is not present on any social networks. All factors claim that Glasskongbag shop seems a doubtful store. We have only found the email id. They did not mention phone numbers or address details. Thus, one must wait for more customers to review this portal. If you want to know some methods to secure bank accounts from Credit Card Scams, kindly check here.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this post on Is Glasskongbag Scam or Legit, we learned that the website was newly found around three weeks ago. It has a poor trust factor.. Glasskongbag seems suspicious, and one should take care of bank credentials as PayPal Scammers can hack your accounts.

What are your thoughts on the Glasskongbag shop? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.