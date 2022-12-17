Is Glowupstore Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Full Reviews!

This post on Is Glowupstore Scam or Legit will discuss all the details related to the website’s legitimacy.

Do you want to buy gifts? Are you searching for a website to purchase gifts online? If yes, then we have a suggestion for you. Glowupstore in the United States sells a range of gift products for everyone. However, we suggest readers understand all the details about this website and find out Is Glowupstore Scam or Legit. So, please continue reading this post till the end.

Crucial details of Glowupstore

It is always recommended to understand all the information related to the website, so it is easy to judge the legitimacy of the website. Some of the important details of the website are listed below:

Website inauguration date: Glowupstore website was started on 3 rd September 2018, which means this website is around four years old.

Registrar: GoDaddy.com, LLC was the registrar of Glowupstore

Trust score: Glowupstore has an average trust score of 68%

Owner details: All the details related to the owner of the website are hidden

Reviews: Buyers have left some impressive Glowupstore Reviews on the official website

Social media handles: Glowupstore is available on Facebook and Instagram

Absent details: Everything related to the shop was well-explained on the website, but the location of the shop was unavailable

Introduction

Glowupstore sells a range of gift products for men and women. They are mostly famous for their necklaces. But there are some other products they have on their website. Some of the products sold by them are listed below:

Personalized message cards

Bracelets and earrings

Keychains

Pendants

Attributes of Glowupstore

URL: https://glowupstore.com/

Email address: support@glowupstore.com

Customer care number: +1 (725) 215-7317

Address: Glowupstore has not mentioned its location, which raises the question Is Glowupstore Scam or Legit?

Return policy: Glowupstore does not offer returns or exchanges of products on their website, but they have a cancellation policy.

Refund policy: Refunds are usually transferred to the customer’s account within 3 to 7 business days

Delivery time: The delivery time is different for various products and countries.

Payment tools: Amex, Apple Pay, Diners club, google pay, Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, Shop Pay, Meta pay, and discover are some of the methods through which customers can make payments.

Positive attributes

The email address and telephone number of the website are available on the website.

Negative attributes

The address of the store is not explained on the website

Glowupstore Reviews

Glowupstore has some excellent reviews on its website. Hundreds of buyers have left positive views on the website. Customers said that their products were impressive and the quality was amazing. Many buyers have given five stars to the services and the quality of the shop’s products. But these reviews are not fully trustable because we didn’t find any reviews on the website’s social media accounts. We also didn’t find any reviews of the customers on the online review sites. Besides this, buyers can read all the credit card scams details via this post.

Final verdict

To summarize this post on Is Glowupstore Scam or Legit, glowupstore has an average trust score, and this website is also very old. But, the reviews of this website are not available online. So, customers should check out this website with proper research. We are not fully recommending it. Besides this, this post lets customers read about the measures to avoid PayPal scammers. Please visit this link to learn more about necklaces

What do you think of this post? Please tell us in the comment section below.

Is Glowupstore Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q.1 What does Glowupstore sell?

Answer: Glowupstore sells gifts for men and women

Q.2 What is Glowupstore’s main product?

Answer: Glowupstore is mostly famous for their necklaces. Apart from this, it also sells other products like earrings, and keychains etc.

Q.3 Is Glowupstore available on social media?

Answer: Glowupstore is available on Facebook and Instagram, and their social media links are available on their official website.

Q.4 How can we contact Glowupstore?

Answer: Customers can easily contact Glowupstore through their email address and phone number, as mentioned in this article

Q.5 What is Glowupstore’s address?

Answer: Glowupstore has not mentioned its address on their website

Q.6 Does Glowupstore provides a return policy?

Answer: During our research on Is Glowupstore Scam or Legit, we found that Glowupstore does not provide a return or exchange policy on their website

Q.7 How old is Glowupstore?

Answer: Glowupstore is around five years old