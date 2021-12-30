Is Goldluckies Legit {Dec} Read The Entire Review Now!

In this article, we bring you all the facts to decide Is Goldluckies Legit? Please read this article on GoldLuckies.com to know if it is a genuine website.

With the advancement in technology, we find unique products online. Such unique products are not available in the local stores as they may be a small add-on for home improvements. But, did you know new websites are coming up with a catalogue of such items as they can sell them in the United Kingdom and the United States?

GoldLuckies.com is a recently launched website selling such unique utilities. But, before buying from GoldLuckies.com, read this write-up to know Is Goldluckies Legit?

Is Goldluckies.com Legitimate?

GoldLuckies.com Creation : 24th November 2021 at 12:15:49 PM.

GoldLuckies.com Expiry: 24th November 2022 at 12:15:49 PM.

GoldLuckies.com Age: 1 month and 6 days old.

Trust Index : GoldLuckies.com scored a terrible trust rating of 1%.

Alexa ranking: GoldLuckies.com did not achieve any Alexa score as it was rated Zero on Alexa.

Place of origin: GoldLuckies.com originates from China and does not host many fraudulent websites.

Status of Blacklisting: None of the blacklisting engines blacklisted GoldLuckies.com.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: GoldLuckies.com scored 47/100 as a suspicion score. It is a negative highlight.

Goldluckies Reviews on Threat Profile: a score of 96/100, a negative highlight.

Phishing Score: a negative highlight as GoldLuckies.com scored 30/100.

Malware Score: a negative highlight as GoldLuckies.com scored 96/100.

Spam Score: a negative highlight as GoldLuckies.com scored 18/100.

Connection Security: GoldLuckies.com uses HTTPS protocol.

Contact person: GoldLuckies.com did not mention any specific contact name.

Social relations: GoldLuckies.com does not showcase on social media sites.

Owner’s contact: owner’s contact information on GoldLuckies.com is mentioned.

Brief:

GoldLuckies.com sells home add-on items online. Overall, GoldLuckies.com features 37 products. The website says that it sells custom collections for every hobby, profession, passion and sport. But, based on Is Goldluckies Legit information, the content was copied from the branded website myspotifyglass.eu. Some hot items on GoldLuckies.com are:

Water-Tap Extender 2 in 1

Snow-Scraper Magic Funnel

Magic Brush Window-Cleaner

Features:

Buy home add-on items at: https://goldluckies.com.

Social media Links: Included on GoldLuckies.com, it redirects you to the home page of social media sites.

Price: starts from $7.98.

E-store location: Hymax Company,#344-354 Gray’s Inn Rd, London, Greater London, England-WC1X-8BP.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned on GoldLuckies.com, the content is stolen from several websites.

Customer Reviews and blogs: Customer feedback and ratings are present but, blogging is not supported.

Privacy policy: Mentioned on GoldLuckies.com, the content is stolen from several websites.

Contact number: +(44)20-8123-3186.

Store locator: Is Goldluckies Legit data finding that no Physical store is present for GoldLuckies.com.

Delivery: The delivery timeline was not given for home add-on products.

Shipping: GoldLuckies.com ships to more than 130 countries within a lead time of two days. The shipping rates differ depending upon the method of shipping preferred.

Tracking: possible with the tracking number or email address on GoldLuckies.com.

Return Policy: The buyer needs to cover the return shipping cost. There is a fourteen days return policy.

Refunds: The refund will be processed within a few days if your returns qualify for a refund. Is Goldluckies Legit data ascertains that an email notification will be sent about the refund.

Email address: malmjason1@gmail.com.

Mode of Payment: The payments are taken from all major credit cards and PayPal accounts in EUR,USD,GBP,AUD,CAD,DZD,IDR,BRL,JPY,MXN,MYR,NZD,RUB,PHP,SAR,THB,SGD,AED,TWD,VND and MOP.

Newsletters: GoldLuckies.com doesn’t provide newsletters.

Owner’s details: The owner of GoldLuckies.com uses a service to hide their identity.

Pros:

Free shipment provided by GoldLuckies.com on orders above $39.00

High discounts, free items and high savings on purchasing more quantity

Detailed item specification, video demos and image illustrations on GoldLuckies.com

Cons:

The physical address for GoldLuckies.com is fake

Unfriendly UI of GoldLuckies.com with poor search results, no sorting and filtering criteria

Customers Goldluckies Reviews:

Two reviews present on YouTube point out GoldLuckies.com as a potential scam. Three reviewing websites also show that GoldLuckies.com could be a scam.

All the product reviews and customer feedback posted on GoldLuckies.com are positive and above 7/10 star rating. Therefore, reviews on Goldluckies.com are unreliable and unrealistic.

No customer reviews, feedback and rating were found for GoldLuckies.com on the internet and social media. Hence, Read About PayPal Rackets before making a payment as GoldLuckies.com processes PayPal transactions.

Conclusion:

GoldLuckies.com is not a legitimate website as web content is copied from several sites. GoldLuckies.com gained a terrible trust-rank and Zero Rating on Alexa. It answers Is Goldluckies Legit? GoldLuckies.com is a recently launched website registered only for one year. GoldLuckies.com is not secure due to its high threat-profile. Therefore we advise you not to access GoldLuckies.com and Read About Credit Card Rackets to avoid being scammed.

