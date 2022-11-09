Is Golfgalaxyus Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here

Please read the article before purchasing to clarify the question: Is Golfgalaxyus Scam or Legit?

Playing golf is an interesting outdoor game. Do you know that various kinds of drivers are available for golf? Are you interested in purchasing such equipment for the golf game? Have you ever come across the portal Golfgalaxyus.com? Then, we are here to provide you with specified details.

Golfgalaxyus.com portal loves to provide a smooth delivery service in the United States. But investing in an unknown website is quite risky. We shall explore more details in the below section.

Let us try to evaluate the query: Is Golfgalaxyus Scam or Legit?

Source: dodbuzz.com

Legitimacy

Portal Age: The portal age is not one month old. (Developed date: 28 th October 2022)

Alexa Ranking : The portal has failed to gain Alexa rank.

Portal Trust Score: Website has earned a lousy trust score of 2%.

Social Media Connection: No information about social media links is available on the official website.

Copied Content: The content present on the website is not correct and finds copied.

Contact Address Legitimacy: The website has not mentioned any address for contact.

Customer Reviews : No buyer’s opinions are available for the products in the Golfgalaxyus Reviews section on the official website.

Owner Information: No details about the company’s owner are officially mentioned in the portal.

The Return and exchange policies: Customers have 30 days return policy for products available. In case of an exchange, the products must have tags and be unworn and untorn with original packing.

We have gone through some legitimate points to learn about the portal. Still, there are more details mentioned yet to be explored. Specified details are mentioned in the summary section below. Let us explore more to clarify the query Is Golfgalaxyus Scam or Legit?

About Golfgalaxyus.com

Golfgalaxyus.com is an e-commerce website that supplies drivers, safes, coolers, and ice chests. The portal claims to provide quality products with smooth delivery service to the customer’s doorstep. The portal serves its customers worldwide. Various products of drivers include golf Galaxy, Callaway, TaylorMade, Scotty Cameron, Ping, and many new

Specifications

Website Type: The website is an e-retailer for the customer for drivers, safes, ice chests, and coolers.

Website Address: https://www.golfgalaxyus.com/

E-mail Id : ishorsmacy2@gamil.com

Phone Number: No number is mentioned on the official website for contact.

Continue reading the clarifications to judge whether: Is Golfgalaxyus Scam or Legit?

Contact Address: No contact address is displayed on the official website for further contact.

Sort and filter option: Present.

Products Price: USD

Delivery and Shipping Policies: Shipping is free for all products in the United States only. The delivery of the product takes place within 10-20 business days.

Payment Options: Various payment modes are available such as Amex, Master Card, Visa, Pay Pal, and Apple pay.

For a company, we can find both positive thoughts and negative points. We shall figure out the pros and cons of the company in the form of bullet points in the below section.

Positive points to prove Is Golfgalaxyus Scam or Legit?

The portal is protected with HTTPS protocol verification.

Numerous products are available for customers to choose from.

Authenticated payment gateway is available.

The official website mentions clear return, exchange, shipping, and delivery policies.

Negative Points

The website has not shared any information about the contact number and address.

The content available on the official website is copied.

No consumer opinions are available for the products on the website.

No social media connections for the portal in the present era leads to suspicion.

The details of the company founder are hidden.

Let us go through Golfgalaxyus Reviews.

The portal has failed to gain single buyer feedback for its products. We find the website Seems fake and suggest you avoid investing in products on the website. Be aware of the ambush of frauds. Consequently, click on Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Conclusion

Go through the article to learn about portal legitimacy. The website seems fake, and the trust score is terrible and no single feedback is available anywhere. Have a click on Everything You Should Know About Credit Card scams.

Do you find the article helpful? Comment below.

FAQs related to Is Golfgalaxyus Scam or Legit?

Q1. What are the products present on the website?

Drivers, Safes, Ice chests, and coolers.

Q2. How about shipping and delivery policies?

Free shipping is available in the United States, and delivery takes place within 10-20 working days.

Q3. What about the return policy?

The products have 30 days return policy.

Q4. Can I cancel or change my international order?

No, once the order is placed, cancellation is not possible.

Q5. What are the payment modes available?

Payment is verified through Amex, Master card, Apple pay, Pay pal, and Visa.

Q6. Is Golfgalaxyus trusted?

We find the site suspicious.